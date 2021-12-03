(Sidney) -- In dominant fashion, the Sidney Cowboys move to 1-0 in Corner Conference play after a 76-38 victory over the Stanton Vikings.
Sidney's win marks the fourth over Stanton in the past two years but the first to be by a nearly 40-point margin.
"Defensively we played really, really well," Larsen said. "Offensively we were able to shoot a bit better that what we did last night, and got some early baskets."
Larsen's squad would shoot just over 46% from the field on the night. However, it was a defensive clinic for the Cowboys throughout the first half as they shut down Vikings, leading scorer Carter Johnson to zero points before halftime.
Larsen contributes a team effort defensively to shut down the 2020-21 Corner Conference-leading scorer.
"Cole Jorgenson started on him, and we were doing a lot of switching because he is so good coming off ball screens, and we didn't want to give him a running start," Larsen said. "Taylor McFail had him at times, and then our freshman Braedon Godfread had him at times."
Jorgenson would lead the way offensively for the Cowboys. He would rocket off to a 14 point mark midway through the second quarter before an ankle injury limited him until after halftime.
"I thought just team wise it was really good, and then when Cole got rolling, he can score a lot of points really quick," Larsen said.
By halftime, Jorgenson would help the Cowboys roll to a 43-14 lead. Garrett Phillips and Grant Whitehead also combined for 15 points in the first-half effort.
The third quarter featured a 10-4 run for Stanton to start. However, Jorgenson and a solid team shooting effort continued to push the Cowboys to a 61-27 lead by the end of the third.
"(Jorgenson's) a really good shooter, but we've got some other good shooters on this team," Larsen said. "Garrett Phillips had a run in the first half where he scored six or eight in a row, and Kyle Beam is a real good shooter, so we got a lot of people that we can go to."
Phillips would round out his night with 10 points. Meanwhile, Conner Behrends posted 11 points of his own in the post, and Nik Peters came off the bench knocking in nine points and dishing a pair of assists. Behrends would also lead the Cowboys with nine rebounds.
Jorgenson would ultimately finish the night with 27 points, six rebounds, and an assist.
For Stanton, their 20-point second-half effort was far too little too late, as Carter Johnson finally found the basket in the third quarter, reaching 11 points on the night.
"It awesome, it show how much we've worked, and shows just how we are against the conference," Jorgenson said.
Evan Gettler would lead the Vikings in scoring on the night with 14 points.
Larsen says he has one key area he would like to see his players improve on moving forward.
"We got to take care of the ball better, I think we had close to 20 turnovers and that's way too many," Larsen said. "We really wanted to get out and run, but I think we were a little fast at times, and that lead to a lot of our turnovers."
Ultimately the Cowboys would turn the ball over 22 times.
With the win, Sidney moves to 2-0 on the year, and they'll hope to carry over their winning ways into a non-conference match against East Atchison Tuesday.
For Stanton, they'll hope to find their first win of the season against Griswold on Tuesday, who are coming off a 53-46 against Heartland Christian tonight.
You can catch the full interviews with Kent Larsen and Cole Jorgenson below.