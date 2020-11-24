(Sidney) -- The Sidney boys basketball team is eager to begin a 2020-21 season where they figure to rely on their opportunistic outside shooting.
"We are really excited to play," Coach Kent Larsen said. "We went through a stretch where we weren't sure if we were going to be able to or not. We are just going to treat it like it's your last day because it very well could be."
Larsen, who is also the Athletic Director at Sidney, shared some of the challenges schools will face this upcoming season while dealing with COVID.
"The big challenges right now are the logistical ones," he said of the state's decision to limit game attendance to two spectators per player. "For the players, it will be getting used to wearing masks. We wear masks every day in practice. Hopefully, we can keep everybody healthy and see where it goes."
The Cowboys posted a 12-11 record last season and are looking to build off last year's showing.
"I thought we shot the ball really well, but we were outsized in a lot of games," Larsen said. "We really didn't have any bad losses, we just didn't get that signature win, which is what we are hoping to do this year."
Sidney will be forced to replace their top scorer from last year -- Noah Jorgenson -- who posted 19 points per game, but has since graduated.
"Noah is going to be a really tough player to replace," Larsen said. "But we've got a couple of guys coming back."
Noah's younger brother -- Cole -- figures to lead the way for Coach Larsen's squad this year after averaging 12 points per game last season.
Garett Phillips returns 10.7 points per game and is one of the top two returning three-point shooters in the Corner Conference along with Jorgenson.
"We are going to have to lean on those guys quite a bit," Larsen said.
Leighton Whipple, Matthew Benedict, Donovan Racine, Kyle Beam, Will Oswald and Nik Peters will also be key contributors for the Cowboys.
Given what the Cowboys return offensively in regards to efficient three-point shooting, Larsen knows his team will have to rely heavily on their shooting outside of the perimeter.
"We just don't have a lot of size inside," Larsen said. "We are going to shoot a lot of threes. They can light it up from the three-point line."
If the Cowboys are to make massive improvements this year, Larsen feels it will come down to how well his team rebounds and their ability to score in transition
"We are not very tall, so we got to use technique," Larsen said. "It's going to be a want-to. We've also go to be able to create turnovers and score in transition. Those will be the two things we will be working on."
Sidney should be among the contenders in a wide-open Corner Conference this year along with Fremont-Mills, East Mills and Stanton.
"I think there are four teams that can make a legitimate case for why they could win it," Larsen said. "But our goal is that we want to be in the hunt for a conference championship and be playing on the Saturday night of the conference tournament because that means we are playing for a trophy. We like our chances to be in the thick of things, we will just see how it plays out."
Sidney is slated to open their season on December 3rd against Johnson-Brock. The complete interview with Coach Larsen can be heard below.