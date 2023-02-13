(Sidney) – For the first time in three tries this season, the Sidney Boys Basketball team took down Fremont-Mills to move on in postseason play.
The Cowboys (11-12) outscored the Knights 30-10 in the second half to complete a 53-41 comeback win to advance to a district semifinal.
"They played fantastic," said Head Coach Luke Buttry. "We dropped two close ones to these guys and all week we've been preaching that we were right there. They were two games that we could have won. They executed fantastically. That has to be one of our lowest nights turnover-wise all season. We only gave up 10 points in the second half. If our defense can hold somebody to 10 points in the second half, I like our chances any night out."
Sidney led early in the first quarter, but Fremont-Mills closed the frame on an 8-1 run to lead 15-12 after one quarter. In the second, the teams traded baskets and it was the Knights again pulling away with a late run in the quarter to take a 31-23 lead at the break.
The Cowboys ratcheted up the defensive pressure in the second half and scored 12 of the first 16 points to tie things up at 35 before taking their first lead since the opening quarter. Sidney would outscore the Knights 19-6 in the third and led 42-37.
In the fourth, Fremont-Mills battled foul trouble and Sidney hit 5-of-10 at the charity stripe to seal the win.
"We wanted to play them man-to-man," said Buttry. "We got in a little bit of foul trouble and had to play some zone. They have some kids who can knock down a shot if you're not in their face. The second half, we were able to stay out of that foul trouble and play them man-to-man. Our help defense tonight than it has been at times throughout this year."
Sidney’s Michael Hensley led three Cowboys in double figures with 16 points and eight rebounds.
"We battled through it," said Hensley. "There were some tough calls. We handled our composure. We've battled that a couple times where we've gotten a technical or a foul, but we kept our composure, and we ended up winning."
Braedon Godfread battled foul trouble and scored 14 points, while Grant Whitehead had 10 points and eight rebounds.
"I honestly think the kids just wanted it so much," said Buttry. "Every loose ball, every rebound, they had that mentality that every one of those was going to be theirs."
The win moves Sidney into a district semifinal Thursday night at Bedford. The Cowboys lost to the Bulldogs 70-38 in December.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Buttry and Hensley in a video interview you can view below.
Fremont-Mills was led by 10 points apiece from Owen Thornton and JT Mahaney. Ike Lemonds added eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the loss.