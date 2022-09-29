(Tabor) -- For the third time this season, a Sidney/East Mills matchup went to a race-to-15 final set. For the second time, it required a one-set comeback from the Cowgirls.
Sidney moved to 26-5 and captured a second straight Corner Conference Tournament championship with a 25-22, 19-25 17-25, 25-21, 15-13 win over the Wolverines (24-8) on Thursday.
“They just dug deep,” Sidney head coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports. “I told them, it’s our seniors or their seniors. You guys have to decide.”
That proved to be a perfect challenge from Coach McClintock, as seniors Avery Dowling, Kaden Payne and Emily Hutt all played vital roles in the Cowgirls’ 26th win of the season and second over East Mills.
“It feels pretty good,” Dowling told KMA Sports. “It was our senior year, so it was our last one, and it was pretty important to us.”
Dowling passed out 40 assists, including many to Payne, who finished with a match-high 24 kills. Hutt, meanwhile, had an impressive night digging up some of the many powerful swings from the likes of Emily Williams, Evy Stoakes and Jaimee Davis.
“I just try to put myself out there and hope it hits me,” Hutt said.
Payne’s final two kills came on her team’s final two points of the evening, finishing out a win that was high on scrap and grit.
“I was just excited to get (the game-winner) over, really,” Payne said. “We had a lot of energy that last set.”
The final set was the culmination of an impressive back-and-forth struggle with wild swings of momentum.
East Mills started the pendulum swinging with 13 of the first 19 points, but Sidney battled all the way back with a 12-3 run that pushed them into the opening-set win. The Wolverines answered in set two behind a 12-3 stretch of their own that turned a three-point deficit into an eventual six-point win.
It was all East Mills in the third set, as they scored 15 of the first 20 and rolled to the eight-point victory. Sidney appeared to be well on their way to a walk-over in the fourth, scoring 20 of the first 29. However, the Wolverines ran off 11 straight to suddenly tie the set at 20.
“Well, what wasn’t going well with our serve receive?” Coach McClintock said. “I think everybody that watched realized that, and then we kind of made a little run. I just didn’t want them to give up, and they didn’t give up.”
Sidney scored the final four points of the fourth to eventually force the fifth and deciding frame. Again, they threw big haymakers early in the set, pushing themselves to the brink of a win with a 13-7 lead. East Mills, to their credit, came back again with a 5-0 run that brought them within one. Payne slammed in her 23rd kill and then added another after a Cowgirls service error.
“We just sometimes let them go on runs, and we shouldn’t,” Payne said. “It happens. We make it an exciting game.”
“We stayed mentally tough,” McClintock said. “Just keep fighting back one point at a time and don’t give up. We sometimes got them out of kilter and got them out of transition, which helped us, but it was back and forth. I think, in the end, it was just that our girls were determined.”
Williams led East Mills with 20 kills while Miah Urban had 43 assists and Stoakes put in 11 kills of her own.
Check out full video interviews with Coach McClintock, Payne, Hutt and Dowling below.
Stanton 25-25-24-25 Fremont-Mills 10-20-26-21
In the third place match, Stanton was a four-set winner over Fremont-Mills behind a strong night of hitting from Jenna Stephens, balance throughout the rest of the lineup and a milestone night from Marleigh Johnson.
“We thought the girls played well,” Coach Jody Druivenga told KMA Sports, “especially in the first and second sets. That’s what we want to see. Tuesday night, we just kind of never got started. We were happy to see them out there fired up and excited and ready to go.”
Stephens topped Stanton with 23 kills while Kyla Hart had 20 assists and Elly McDonald added 14 assists of her own. Meanwhile, Johnson reached 1,000 career digs in the victory and played libero for the first two sets to aid in her chase.
“Tonight, I only needed (21 digs to get 1,000), so I wanted it really bad,” Johnson told KMA Sports. “I like libero since I’m good at digging. I don’t mind it at all.”
Fremont-Mills’ Teagan Ewalt posted 14 kills, Mylie Hughes chipped in 26 assists and Carlie Chambers had a strong performance with 10 winners of her own.
View complete video interviews with Coach Druivenga and Johnson below.