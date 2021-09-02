(Stanton) -- Sidney volleyball’s week got even better on Thursday night. The Cowgirls (7-5, 1-0) picked up a key Corner Conference win at Stanton, coming back to beat the KMAland 1A/2A No. 6 Viqueens in five sets, 19-25, 23-25, 25-12, 25-23, 15-10.
The KMAland 1A/2A No. 13 Cowgirls followed up a Tuesday night win over state-ranked Johnson-Brock from Nebraska with a key win over the presumed favorite in the Corner. To do it, though, they needed to rebound from losing the opening two sets and do it in a tough atmosphere on the road.
“I told (the girls) we came out and played a little timid,” Sidney coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports. “Avery (Dowling) was running all over the place on passes to get the sets, and I told them that’s why they have five sets. We’ve got time. We just had to settle down, pass and start hitting the ball.”
Stanton scored 13 of the first 19 points in the match, using a 9-0 spurt to take control of the opening set while cruising to the early advantage. They followed by overcoming a late four-point deficit and scored 12 of the final 16 points to lead 2-0.
“We had to get our fire going and get more enthusiasm,” Dowling said. “When we have more enthusiasm we play way better.”
The Cowgirls quickly found that with 11 of the next 17 and proved even more impressive down the stretch with 13-4 run to take the third frame. The fourth was the best of the night with the two teams sharing 13 ties and splitting the first 46 points before back-to-back Kaden Payne kills and a Stanton error sent it to a fifth and deciding set.
Stanton found three of the first four in the fifth, but Sidney came back with six of the next eight. That streak continued to a 9-1 stretch, and all the Cowgirls needed to do the rest of the way is virtually trade points.
“Things started going for us,” McClintock said. “We took them out of system a little bit, I think. We started hitting the ball, got it to Avery and then we were OK.”
Dowling finished with 39 assists and 18 digs while Payne had a team-high 16 kills, Eve Brumbaugh added 11 with 13 digs and Aunika Hayes finished with 11 digs and seven kills, including several big swings in the third and fourth frames.
“I just knew I had to place the ball where they weren’t,” Hayes said. “We had our energy level up more in the third set. I knew if I got down then the rest of the team would get down. I just stayed positive.”
“I expect that from her,” McClintock added. “She’s one that will get frustrated, and it can go the other way. I told them you have to keep your head up and keep playing.”
Emily Hutt added 17 digs and Makenna Lauman had 13 for the Cowgirls in the victory.
Marleigh Johnson had 20 kills and Jenna Stephens posted 10 to lead Stanton, which fell to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Kyla Hart (18 assists) and Elly McDonald (16 assists) combined for 34 assists on the night.
For Sidney, their 2-0 start to the week is a step forward after splitting their first 10 matches while playing up in class and against some of the best teams in KMAland.
“I think this gives us a lot of confidence going into conference play,” McClintock added. “We front load the season on purpose for that. We’ve just go to keep our motor running and working on some offensive things to get a little bit better each day. By the postseason, we should be where we want to be.”
Check out full video interviews with McClintock, Dowling and Hayes below.