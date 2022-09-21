(Sidney) -- The Sidney football team is focused on down to down progression and growth.
While the first four weeks have been tough for the Cowboys (1-3 overall, 0-3 Class A District 7), first-year head coach Shawn Thompson says there’s more to what they’re trying to do than the scoreboard.
“The biggest thing is just getting better week by week,” Thompson told KMA Sports. “I know that’s cliché, and it sounds like the same thing. But honestly, it’s taken us a little bit longer with our youth to get better week by week. We just need to keep looking for the small victories, keep our head in there and keep fighting.”
It can be tough, Coach Thompson admits, to do that when you’re constantly lining up against some of the best Class A teams in the state.
“Everybody that follows high school football around here knows we are in a really tough district that’s loaded with talent,” he said. “We’re young, and we’ve got five freshmen and six sophomores that are seeing significant playing time on both sides of the ball. We’re really young, and it’s taking a bit longer than some veteran teams to get better each week. But we’re definitely seeing progress.”
Following an opening-week win over Wayne, Sidney jumped in A-7 play and lost to Southwest Valley, Earlham and Riverside in their next three games. Things won’t get any easier this week with KMA state No. 10 Mount Ayr (3-1, 1-1) the opponent.
“They’re an obviously loaded team,” Thompson said. “It all starts with (quarterback) Jaixen Frost. That guy is the real deal. He can make things happen with his feet and his arm, and he has a big tight end to throw to in Jaydon Knight. He’s physical and is also their leading defensive tackler. He’s a baller, and then they have a hard running back in Braydon Pierson.
“They’re a big, physical team and can do about anything they want. They can spread you out and throw it around the field or play power football and run it down your throat. It’s going to be a challenge for us. We’re going to be undersized and young, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
On the Sidney side, Coach Thompson says senior Nik Peters – an all-district performer as a junior – has continued to thrive in any atmosphere. Peters has a team-best 26.5 tackles and has played anywhere from defensive end to nose guard and even to middle linebacker.
“Nik came into the season in top form and each week he brings it,” Thompson said. “It’s not just on Friday nights. He’s been the leader in practice and is coaching the young kids, too. He’s stepping up there and kind of giving his trick of the trades from what he’s learned during his four years of high school football. He’s a great leader and has been bringing it every Friday night.”
At quarterback, sophomore Andreas Buttry won a three-person battle in the preseason and has taken nearly every snap at the position. Buttry has thrown for 235 yards and has accounted for three offensive touchdowns.
“He has showed a lot of composure,” Thompson noted. “He was able to take such a hard role and been able to do it. There was a big learning curve in just learning the pace of the game for one and different looks that he gets. He’s done a good job for a sophomore that never played the position. You couldn’t ask him to do much more playing in this district where there’s not a lot of things open.”
Bret Ruggles will have reports from Sidney/Mount Ayr during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday evening. Listen to KMA’s complete Week 5 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
Hear the full interview with Coach Thompson below.