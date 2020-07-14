(Sidney) -- Early runs lead to a victory for the Cowboys as Sidney defeats East Mills 12 to 4.
After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning the Cowboys plated three of their own in the bottom half and never looked back scoring 11 of their 12 total runs in the first three innings.
“We are always pretty aggressive on the basepath and they put the ball in play and when you put the ball in play good things will happen,” head coach Brad Johnson said.
Garett Phillips was one of those aggressive players for Sidney as he started the night three for three in just the first three innings alone. 3 singles and coming around to score each time.
“I mainly saw fastballs; they only threw me like two or three curves and the two that I saw were balls. I was just seeing the balls pretty good, I had a pretty good bp this morning so I was feeling good,” Phillips said.
After three straight innings in which both teams scored, Sidney starting pitcher Leighton Whipple started to lock in and collected 8 straight outs before exiting for the night and earning the win. Sidney would go on to add one more run in the bottom of the sixth and held off a four run top of the seventh from East Mills to close out the game.
“We’re pumped, I told these kids everyday with the pandemic that you never know when they are going to shut us down or if one of us gets sick, so to just play every game like it’s your last,” Johnson said.
East Mills ends their season with a 7-7 record. Sidney will go on to play St. Albert in St. Albert at 7 P.M. on Saturday. Click below to see full interview with Phillips and Johnson.