(Sidney) -- Two sweeps made for a quick night at the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament semifinals Tuesday, as East Mills (24-7) blew past Stanton (18-6) and Sidney (24-5) routed Fremont-Mills (6-19).
East Mills vs. Stanton
The first match featured the No. 2 seed Stanton Viqueens against the No. 3 seed East Mills Wolverines in what many expected to be a tightly-contested game between two of Class 1A’s best teams.
East Mills quickly put that notion to rest, as it broke out the brooms to the tune of a three-set trouncing (25-17, 25-15, 25-16).
“[The sweep] was unexpected,” East Mills head coach Connie Viner said. “We got out early, we were hot and we stayed hot. Our energy was high. It was just a really good win for us.”
Emily Williams stole the show, per usual. The senior standout not only boosted her team to victory with a dominant performance, but she also reached 1,000 career kills as a Wolverine volleyball star.
“[Getting my 1,000th kill] was amazing,” Williams said. “My team really helped me out. It was just great.”
With 20 kills, the senior standout accounted for nearly 30% of her team’s scoring in the contest.
“[Williams] is really one of a kind,” Viner said. “She’s one of those special players. She’s just very naturally gifted and a joy to coach.”
While Williams gets most of the shine, her teammates certainly did not take the night off. Miah Urban led the team with 35 assists, while Jaimee Davis held down the front row with three blocks.
“I think we just took it one play at a time,” Viner said. “We were very aggressive on our hitting, and defensively, we moved well, we talked well, we didn’t let little things bother us. We just played in the zone.”
East Mills now prepares to take on top-seeded Sidney in the finals.
“We’ll need to keep our energy high,” Viner said. “We need to keep working on that first pass. Our passing has been improving. Defensively, we need to stay on our toes, work a little more on our blocks. We just need to stay focused and take it one play at a time.”
Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills
The second match of the evening nearly mirrored the first, as No. 1 Sidney made quick work of Fremont-Mills (25-15, 25-11, 25-16).
“I think we played better than we’ve been playing here as of late,” Sidney head coach Amy McClintock said. “Our serving was good. We made a couple early serving errors, but I think that was just because of the momentum and excitement of the situation. The girls came out and played well tonight and they were able to put the ball away, so that’s what helps us.”
Senior hitter Kaden Payne put the ball away all night, as she led the charge with 14 kills and two blocks on the night.
“[Payne] is tall and she’s worked hard,” McClintock said. “She’s athletic and her extra reach gives her an advantage when we’re playing teams that maybe aren’t as tall.”
After dropping a semi-competitive first set, Fremont-Mills jumped out to a 4-1 lead in set two before Sidney went on an 11-point run with Avery Dowling at the service line.
Dowling leads the Corner Conference in assists and played up to that billing with 31 assists to go along with three aces.
Dowling’s stellar play as a setter helped Payne rack up kills.
“[Dowling] can move it anywhere,” Payne said. “She sets me wherever I need it, everytime.”
Even though the chemistry between Dowling and Payne was evident, everyone in Sidney’s starting rotation contributed to the victory. Eve Brumbaugh finished with 10 kills and 10 digs, Fallon Sheldon turned in four kills and seven digs, while Aunika Hayes added eight kills.
Sidney, ranked No. 6 in Class 1A, will shift its focus to rival East Mills for a finals matchup that promises to be a shootout.
The Wolverines and Cowgirls split a pair of matches this season, and the rubber match will take place Thursday, this time, with a conference title on the line.
“We know what [East Mills] does and they know what we do,” McClintock said. “We’re gonna have to come out and play well, pass well and play good defense. They’ve got some big strong hitters, so we’ll just have to come out and play like we normally play and I’m sure they’ll be ready to go. It should be a good battle.”
The Corner Conference Championship between Sidney and East Mills is set for Thursday at 7 P.M. in Tabor.
Watch full interview with Williams, Viner, Payne and McClintock below.