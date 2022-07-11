(KMAland) -- Stanton, Fremont-Mills and Sidney led the Corner Conference All-Baseball Team with three first-team nods apiece.
Braden Turpin (pitcher), Kyler Owen (infielder) and Brady Owen (outfielder) were the choices for the Knights while Cole Stenzel (catcher), Garett Phillips (infielder) and Brydon Huntley (infielder) got the nods for Sidney, and Carter Johnson (infielder), Quentin Thornburg (utility) and Levi Martin (outfielder) were the selections for Stanton.
Mason Couse (outfielder) was East Mills' lone first-team selection.
View the full teams below.