(Sidney) -- The Corner Conference crown now runs through Sidney after a thrilling five-set victory over East Mills Tuesday night.
The KMA 1A/2A No. 6 Cowgirls nearly squandered a two-set lead but held off their Corner Conference foe (25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 22-25, 15-9) in a game viewed on the KMA Video Stream.
"Defensively, I think we played fine,' said head coach Amy McClintock. "We are kinda scrappy, and that's what we pride ourselves on. It was an exciting match."
"It was fun," said junior Kaden Payne after the thrilling victory.
Payne sparked the Cowgirls offense with 18 kills. Sophomore Eve Brumbaugh complemented her efforts with 17 kills, and Fallon Sheldon added 10 kills.
"We have several different hitters we can set to all the time," Payne said. "And we hit around the blocks."
Seven different Sidney hitters recorded at least one kill. The offense posted 62 kills on 208 attempts, led by setter Avery Dowling's 55 assists.
"I tell Avery to spread the ball around as well as possible," McClintock said. "It's offensive schemes like that we gotta continue."
The first set featured 12 ties, but Sidney eventually claimed it, scoring the final five points to overcome a 22-20 deficit.
The Cowgirls went on a 6-1 run in the second to balloon the lead to 16-11, but East Mills came back and took a 24-23 lead. However, Sidney closed the set with three straight points and won it with a kill from Brumbaugh.
The third set was another wild affair with 13 ties. Neither team ever led by more than two points until East Mills ended it with a 25-22 victory.
Sidney raced to a 6-0 lead in the fourth set and appeared to be on the way to victory. But East Mills chipped away, tied it at 22-22 and forced a fifth set with the final three points, highlighted by two service aces from Miah Urban.
If the comeback rattled Coach McClintock's bunch, it didn't show.
"We were ready for the fifth set," Brumbaugh said. "We should have taken the third or fourth."
East Mills scored the first two of the set, but Sidney responded with a 12-0 run behind spectacular serving from Mia Foster, who served four aces during the trip to the line.
"She had some hard serves," McClintock said. "That started the momentum, and we got a few calls our way."
The Wolverines had one final gasp, but the comeback fell short, handing Sidney a 15-9 win for their third Corner Conference win.
Emily Hutt led Sidney's defense with 28 digs while Makenna Laumann added 13 scoops, and Aunika Hayes had the Cowgirls' only block.
Sidney served 93% at the service line and had 11 aces: six from Foster, four from Dowling and one from Karlee Graham.
East Mills junior Emily Williams shined in her return from a knee injury, unofficially recording 20 kills. Jaimee Davis added eight winners for the Wolverines, who fall to 9-7 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Coach Connie Viner's team returns to action next Tuesday against Fremont-Mills.
Sidney (12-8, 3-0), meanwhile, now has sole control of first place in the Corner Conference with wins over Stanton and East Mills. The Cowgirls face a stiff test on Saturday at the Red Oak Tournament against Treynor, Abraham Lincoln, Clarinda and Mount Vernon.
"I think we are feeling good," McClintock said. "We still have a few games to go in the conference. We just have to keep going."
Click below to view full interviews with Brumbaugh, Payne and Coach McClintock.