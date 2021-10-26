(Council Bluffs) -- After a year hiatus, Sidney (24-15) volleyball is on the cusp of another state tournament trip after a thrilling five-set win over St. Albert on Monday in a Class 1A regional semifinal on KMA 960.
"It was an outstanding match," said Sidney head coach Amy McClintock about her team's 25-17, 14-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-11 victory. "The girls played their hearts out. Hats off to St. Albert. They are a good team. We are just lucky to be out on top."
"It's an amazing feeling," said junior Kaden Payne. "We are one step closer to the state tournament."
Payne posted a match-high 18 kills and accumulated her 500th career winner.
"We were super aggressive tonight," Payne said. "We were scared coming in because we know they have a good block. We just knew we needed to prepare for that and find different spots."
Payne was one of three Sidney hitters to post double-digit kills, thanks to the stellar setting from junior Avery Dowling, who finished the night with 45 assists.
"I was just seeing who was on tonight," Dowling said. "If they were on, I kept feeding them. I just needed to place the ball where it needed to be. Sometimes I didn't, but I fixed it in the end."
"Kaden did an outstanding job tonight," McClintock said. "And Avery did a nice job of moving the ball around."
Two of KMAland's most consistent small-school programs duked it out for five sets, with many twists and turns. Sidney held St. Albert in the first set, finishing on a 6-1 run. St. Albert answered in the second set, using a 9-2 finish.
In the third set, St. Albert scored three of the first four. Sidney eventually settled in and took a 9-8 lead. The Cowgirls ballooned their lead to 20-16, but St. Albert scored six of the next eight to tie it at 22. However, Sidney finished the set with three straight points to win it, 25-22, taking a 2-1 lead.
Sidney led 13-12 in the fourth set, but St. Albert responded with an 8-1 run to take a 20-14 lead and held off Sidney's comeback attempt, forcing a fifth set.
The Cowgirls scored the first point of the set, but St. Albert registered the next five to take a 5-1 lead. The two squads then traded points before St. Albert grew the lead to 10-7, prompting Sidney to burn their final timeout.
"I think we came into the fifth set scared," Payne said. "The energy wasn't there. Once we got going, we brought the energy out."
"We didn't want to go home," Dowling said. "We just had to pull our heads and keep pushing."
And push they did, closing the game on an 8-1 run to stun the 1A No. 8 Saintes 15-11 and return to a regional final.
"I just told them we had to keep working every point," McClintock said. "The girls did that, and they came out on top. It was a great battle."
McClintock credits her team's scrappy serving and defense as catalysts for their comeback, led by 37 digs and three aces from libero Emily Hutt.
"We stayed aggressive serving and kept them in out of transition," she said. "We knew we had to not play not to lose, but play to win. The girls did that."
Senior Lauren Williams shined for St. Albert with a team-best 17 kills. Williams added 15 digs in her final prep game.
"We knew she was going to get kills," McClintock said. 'We just had to focus on everybody else."
Allison Narmi added 12 winners for the Saintes, while Maddy Horvath and Ella Klusman had 23 and 17 assists, respectively. Landry Miller led the defense with 25 digs, Lainey Sheffield chipped in 21, Klusman posted 16, and Williams shoveled 15 in the loss. St. Albert concludes their season at 18-13 and graduates five seniors: Williams, Narmi, Horvath, Sheffield and Mia Allmon.
Not only does the win extend Sidney's season, but it also avenges last year's postseason loss to St. Albert and is their 10th win in 13 matches. They took some lumps early in the season.
"We are playing our best volleyball right now," McClintock said.
The Cowgirls hope to punch their sixth ticket to Cedar Rapids in the last seven years when they face Tri-Center in a regional final on Wednesday.
Sidney and Tri-Center squared off three times in the regular season but have not since September 4th. Tri-Center swept Sidney on August 26th in Glenwood and in Clarinda on September 4th, while Sidney won the August 28th meeting in Harlan.
"We know they've gotten better, and we've gotten better," McClintock said. "If we keep playing aggressive, we should be OK."
Wednesday's regional final takes place at Lewis Central and can be heard on KMA 960. Check out the full interviews with Dowling, Payne and Coach McClintock below.