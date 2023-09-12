(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball found just enough separation Tuesday night to hold off East Mills for a sweep in Corner Conference action.
The Cowgirls (9-4) ran their win streak to eight in a row with a 25-23, 26-24, 25-17 win over East Mills on the KMA Video Stream.
"I knew (East Mills) would be ready to play," Sidney head coach Brad Johnson told KMA Sports. "I told them to play physically loose and mentally tough. I've told these girls to just have fun. When you have fun, good things happen."
"We knew this game meant a lot," senior Eve Brumbaugh said. "We wanted to win."
Set one was a back-and-forth affair with 11 ties. Sidney ultimately found a way to edge East Mills in the set, 25-23.
The two squads again traded blows in the second set before Sidney stretched the lead to 23-20. East Mills responded with four unanswered to bring the score to 24-23, but Sidney answered with the final three points to take the set, 26-24.
"We can beat anybody," Johnson said. "We just had to worry about the next point. We wanted to be present. That's what they did."
The Cowgirls closed the night with a strong finish to the third set, posting six of the final eight points to win 25-17, completing the sweep.
Sidney's scrappiness was on display Tuesday night as essentially every long volley went the Cowgirls' way.
"These girls don't let it hit the floor," Johnson said. "This group hasn't played together a lot, but they're starting to mesh."
Brumbaugh led the way with 12 kills.
"As a senior, I knew they had some tall blockers," Brumbaugh said. "I just got around the block. I knew where to place it."
Sidney also shared the ball on Tuesday. Lilly Peters had eight kills, Fallon Sheldon and Addy Haning had seven kills apiece and Macey Graham posted six winners.
"We have options at all times," Brumbaugh said. "When someone's off, someone else is on. We don't need to rely on one person."
Evelyn Stoakes led East Mills with eight kills, while Loycee Palmer and Ryleigh Brodigan posted six winners. The Wolverines (12-6) have now dropped two straight. They'll look to return to the win column Saturday at the Mount Ayr Tournament.
Sidney (9-4) has now rattled off eight consecutive wins after a 1-4 start. The Cowgirls hope to grow the win streak next Thursday against Hamburg.
"We're just going to get better," Johnson said. "It's exciting. We'll just keep working hard and having fun."
View the full interviews with Brumbaugh and Coach Johnson below.