(Sidney) -- Sidney makes their return to 8-player football on Friday night, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.
“We are stoked to come back down,” Cowboys head coach Shawn Thompson told KMA Sports. “We’ve kind of been the whipping post for everybody the last couple years, and we’re excited. The boys are excited. It’s a whole new level of getting to compete against some people we see on a regular basis and teams we play in the Corner Conference. Just knowing teams better and that chance to compete. We’re looking forward to that.”
Sidney last played 8-player football in 2019, finishing with a 2-7 record. However, the Cowboys had a winning season in 10 of the 13 years playing at that level during the Bound era. The move up to Class A was not nearly as fruitful with a combined 2-22 record the last three seasons.
“We don’t have very many seniors,” Thompson said of this year’s team. “We have four, but we have a very good and athletic junior class coming back that we’re excited about.”
Coach Thompson, who enters his second season as the head coach, says they decided to change things up a bit following last year’s 1-7 campaign.
“We did something different and selected captains at the end of last season,” he said. “Those captains led us in the offseason, and the offseason went in a totally different direction in a good way. We hired Eli Bales as a strength and conditioning coach, and he has these boys with some confidence and some swagger. Hopefully, we can see it translate on Friday nights.”
Not only did the move back down to 8-player bring excitement among the coaching staff and community, it also led to several athletes deciding to come out for football for the first time or come back out.
“We’ve got a state wrestler in Gabe Johnson that we’re excited to see,” Thompson said. “Grant Whitehead is back. He didn’t play last year, but it looks like he will be filling up our quarterback spot. Our captains have been huge in the offseason — juniors Mike Hensley and Braedon Godfread and sophomore Tate Mount.”
Sidney’s first 8-player game since October 25th, 2019 is a road trip to East Union on Friday night.
“They have a new coach, so I don’t have any idea what they’re going to run,” Thompson said. “I do know that they have a good senior class returning. (Seth Hudson) at quarterback threw for 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. They have a couple good receivers with (Austin Lack) as a big play guy, and then a short yardage guy underneath in (Rason Grail). Their middle linebacker is back, and their stud up front Mike Cooley shows up all over the film. We’ll be ready for the challenge, but they look like a better team than their record showed last year.”
With a challenge ahead of them, Thompson hopes the Cowboys can establish a physicality they can rely on throughout the season.
“Can we take that physicality and be physical for four quarters of football?” Thompson said. “Can we bring that confidence back that we’ve had in Sidney in years past? If we can bring that and find that for four quarters, it will be huge for us.”
Aaron Lang will provide live on-air reports from Sidney/East Union on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of the KMA Sports Week 1 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com on Friday evening.
Listen to the full interview with Coach Thompson in the audio file below.