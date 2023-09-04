(Sidney) -- Sidney football grabbed their first win of the season this past Friday night. Their 70-32 triumph over East Mills was their first victory over the Wolverines since 2017 and their first 8-Player win since September 20th, 2019.
“After our loss to East Union in Week 1, you could tell in the second half of the game the boys knew they could play this game,” Coach Shawn Thompson told KMA Sports. “They let it out against East Mills. They came alive. We finally played four full quarters and all phases of football.”
Even more positive to Coach Thompson, Sidney fell behind when East Mills scored on the first play of the game. Their response to that was exactly what he wanted to see.
“Our guys, the last couple of years, have been taking beatings,” Thompson said. “If that happened, we would fall apart. The boys chose not to fall apart (on Friday). Right after that, we stopped a two-point conversion and rolled after that. Everything kind of came together.”
The offense was explosive with Grant Whitehead throwing for 286 yards and four touchdowns and rushing for 131 yards and another score. Michael Hensley also had a big game with 185 yards rushing, 182 yards receiving and five offensive touchdowns. Kolt Payne had another strong game with three receptions for 77 yards receiving.
“(Hensley) had a good week of practice, and we really stressed and pushed for him to be that monster when he gets the ball in his hands,” Thompson said. “He needs to run like that, and he darn sure did. He really runs hard and is a brutal runner when he runs. He’s a big body and lowers the boom when he does it, and it opens up a lot of things for us.
“Kolt Payne keeps making great catches for us at perfect times and is a spark plug. Grant Whitehead back there just makes unreal plays and makes great decisions with the football. We’re kind of pulling things together, and the workhorses up front are doing a good job opening up holes here and there.”
The Cowboys will be back on the road this upcoming Friday night, making for their third consecutive road game. Coach Thompson’s team was schedule to play East Mills at home, but they moved it to Malvern with the upgrades in their home facilities not quite finished.
“We’re the road warriors as long as we have to be,” Coach Thompson said. “We don’t mind that. We’ve been underdogs the last few games, and we don’t mind that either. We take it week by week, game by game and even play by play.”
This Friday’s road trip sends the Cowboys to Griswold (0-2). The Tigers have dropped games to Boyer Valley (56-12) and CAM (82-12) in the first two weeks.
“It’s hard to judge (Griswold) because CAM is a really good team,” Coach Thompson said. “Griswold’s got some guys in key spots that can sure make some plays and will be tough against the run when it coms to their defense.”
Griswold has used two quarterbacks in their first two games with junior Bode Wyman and sophomore Wyatt Silk combining for 151 yards passing. Junior Ethan Baxter leads the team with 58 yards rushing while freshman Owen Johnson has a team-high 16 carries and 53 yards. Junior Cody Dorscher is the top target (64 yards receiving).
“I just think it will be a challenge around the board,” Thompson said, “but we’re more concerned about us right now. We want to fix our penalties, and that’s our big (key) this week. We want to worry about us and the grind of this week. Let’s establish the run, let’s make the pass routes perfect and make good throws.”
As Sidney goes for their first two-game win streak since 2018, Coach Thompson wants his team focusing even more on the little things within the game.
“Discipline (is important),” he said. “We’ve got to fix those little things more than anything. Maybe it’s the wrong route on a play or we went the wrong way on a run block or pass protection. Just little things like that.”
Aaron Lang will have reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on Friday night. Listen to all of KMA Sports’ coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com.
Check out the full audio interview with Coach Thompson below.