(Sidney) -- While the wins haven't been there yet this year, the Sidney football team has been just a few plays away from tasting victory twice so far.
The Cowboys trailed West Monona by one score in week one and turned the ball over on downs on the Spartan 1-yard line late. In week two, Sidney had the ball down by eight with two minutes left in the game. Head Coach Donnie Sears says he has seen plenty of positives from his kids in the start to the year.
"Weeks one and two -- even after we'd been hit by the injury bug pretty heavily -- the kids found a way to be in those ball games and had a chance to actually win both of them, or at least take the lead or go down and tie late in the game," said Sears. "We just couldn't get over the hump. We shot ourselves in the foot with a lot of penalties in week two. I see a team that's eager. I see a team that comes to practice and they are excited. I think we know if we keep playing hard and keep working that one of these Friday nights we're going to break through."
The Cowboys are playing their first season back in 11-man in nearly 20 years. Sears says the players have done well with the transition and have picked up the team's new no-huddle attack on top of that.
"To go from 8-man to 11-man is difficult enough and then to change our scheme as far as trying to run no-huddle, there was just a lot of things we threw at them and they have done a tremendous job," said Sears. "I don't believe we've taken a delay of game and there's very few times where something has gone wrong as far as execution. They are in the right play at the right time and going the right direction. Now, that doesn't mean they always get the job done when they get there, but the little things like that are big."
Up next for the Cowboys is a home game with AHSTW. The Vikings sit at 1-2 this year following a loss to Southwest Valley last week.
"I think everybody will agree that they have the ingredients to be pretty darn good," said Sears. "They have a lot of key components back from last year and yet they are still pretty young, which means they are going to get better and better each week. I'm sure that we'll get the best version of AHSTW. I know Coach Harris will have them ready. He knows how to coach winners."
Sears says his team needs to manage the emotional roller coaster during the game to have a shot Friday night.
"We knew what we were up against and we knew there was going to be challenges as we move forward, so our motto is to recover and respond," said Sears. "When the other team does something good, we just have to recover and respond to that. It depends on how well we respond. They are going to do some good things. They are a good team and they are well-coached. When good things happen for them, we need to keep our head up and keep the body language up and respond, come down and do what we do best."
Kent Larsen will be in Sidney providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA. You can hear the full interview with Sears below.