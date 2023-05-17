(Anita) -- The Sidney girls golf program missed the past two Class 1A State Golf Tournaments by a combined 10 strokes.
There was no heartbreak for the Cowgirls on Wednesday, as they won the regional title, securing the program's first trip to state. Sidney paced the field at the Class 1A Regional Final in Anita, carding a 378 to edge Alta-Aurelia by three strokes.
"It's so exciting," an emotional Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said. "They worked hard this year. To get a team to state is great. It's nice to stick a (state banner) up beside the ones in volleyball."
"It's awesome," senior Avery Dowling said. "It's 10 times more fun to experience this (with her team). It means a lot. We were all excited when the score came in."
Dowling led Sidney's lineup with an 83, good enough for a second-place finish.
"I hit my driver well," she said. "My putting saved me on some holes. This is probably the most fun I've had golfing in any meet."
Eve Brumbaugh recorded a 95, Sycily Baker-Hall posted a 99 and Ellie Ward fired a 101 to compile Sidney's 378 team score. Eliah Pummel and Kiara Kersten had respective scores of 112 and 135.
"They fought all year to make sure they had a chance," Shanno said. "The only way we could give ourselves a chance was if we didn't put too much pressure on ourselves. They did that. They stayed within themselves and gutted it. They worked hard today to put themselves in a good position."
Riverside's Addison Brink claimed medalist honors to secure her second state qualifications. Brink shot an 83 and won the tiebreaker with Dowling.
"I'm excited and proud of how I did today," Brink said. "I think this was a hard regional. I'm glad I did well. I've played this course since I was a little kid. My putter and driver worked well. My putting helped a lot. There were some drives that helped out on longer holes."
IKM-Manning senior Kylie Powers was on the heels of Brink and Dowling. She shot an 86 to finish third. This will be Powers' third consecutive trip to state.
"I could have been better, but I'll take what I can get," Power said. "I missed some putts short. Maybe I can improve on that before state."
Southwest Valley's Miaya Fourez was among the last to bring her scorecard into the clubhouse. When she did, the Timberwolves had a state qualifier. Fourez posted a 94, highlighted by an astounding 41 on the front nine.
"I'm in disbelief," Fourez said. "I didn't think I'd make it this far, but I'm happy. It started out rough, but I got a hold of my driver. Everything fell into place."
Fourez finished in a tie for sixth with Audubon's Kali Irlmeier, who also qualified for state. Glidden-Ralston's Addy Boell secured her spot at state with a fourth-place finish (91).
The Class 1A Girls State Golf Tournament is May 25th and 26th at Cedar Pointe Golf Course in Boone. Click below to view the full interviews with Fourez, Powers, Brink, Dowling and Coach Shanno.