(Sidney) -- The Sidney Cowgirls will vie for a spot in the Class 1A State Golf Tournament when they trek to Anita on Monday for a regional final.
Sidney earned their spot with a regional victory in Neola on Monday. The Cowgirls shot a 400, edging St. Albert for the title by one stroke.
"I was really excited with the way the girls competed on Monday," Coach Janice Shanno said. "They all like that course. They stayed patient and confident with their game. At times this year, they struggled when they had a bad shot or two. On Monday, they let things go."
Their mental maturity on Monday speaks volumes to the progression Coach Shanno's squad has made this season.
"The kids stepped up in the moment and played good golf," she said.
Avery Dowling paced the Cowgirls with runner-up honors while Eve Brumbaugh claimed third. The duo posted respective scores of 88 and 90.
"Avery has played a steady game all year," Shanno said. "The quarantine helped her because she was able to play golf before she had to compete. Eve, on the other hand, is using her athletic ability to step up in the big moments."
Faith Brumbaugh, Eliah Pummel, Kennedy Shull and Matty Christiansen contributed to the Cowgirls' sectional crown last week. Tia McClane has been a mainstay in the lineup throughout the season, too.
"Somebody can have a good day," Shanno said. "And that happened with Matty Christiansen on Monday. That was huge for us."
The Cowgirls will compete with Kingsley-Pierson, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Westwood, CAM, Mount Ayr and St. Albert for two spots in the Class 1A State Tournament. The meet takes place in Anita, a course that Coach Shanno's squad is not familiar with.
"I got Avery up to the course this week," she said. "The other girls weren't able to go up. I want them to do what we did last Monday -- have some fun and play golf. Don't worry about it. It will take care of itself if you just swing the club."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Shanno.