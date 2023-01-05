(Sidney) -- A self-described growing season has hit a successful stretch for the Sidney girls basketball program.
The Cowgirls are 4-4 under first-year head coach Ashley Smith. They ended 2022 on a positive by claiming wins over Griswold, Bedford and Essex in their final four games.
"It's been a growing season," Smith said. "But I've been impressed with what they've shown me. Some things go well. Some things don't. We have some young girls with nerves, but I think they're doing a fantastic job."
Coach Smith saw plenty of positives before the Christmas break.
"I think they finally adjusted to each other," she said. "We had a challenging run. We finally got a break and rested up. They started to have fun instead of focusing on the little things that weren't important. Once they figured that out, it helped them out."
The Cowgirls average 48.9 points per game and shoot 35.7% from the field.
"They're starting to understand the best spots for each other and how to get each other the ball," Smith said. "Their basketball knowledge is learning and growing."
Sidney is a balanced attack when the offense is at its best. Four Cowgirls average between 7 and 12 points per game. Avery Dowling leads the efforts with 11.8 points per contest, while Ava Osborn, Kaden Payne and Aunika Hayes contributed 9.5, 9.1 and 7.1 points per game, respectively.
"It's vital," Smith said. "We've pushed that we can't expect it from one player. For them to step up has made a big impact on us. We've had some other players step up with more confidence. We hope to see more of an impact from them as well."
Hayes and Payne lead Sidney's rebounding efforts with 8.6 and 8.1 per game, and the Cowgirls average 37.1 boards per contest as a team.
"It's something we've focused on a lot the last few weeks," Smith said. "They've been very consistent and helped us get second chances."
The Cowgirls have plenty of positives to build off. They just need consistency on both ends of the floor.
"Offensively, we have really good days," Smith said. "Then there are days where we can't get anything to fall. We're trying to find consistency in our shots. Defensively, we need to find a defense that works for us more often. We've gone through quite a few defenses. I feel our defense is a little limited right now."
The road doesn't get any easier for Sidney. They face East Mills Friday night on the KMAX-Stream. They follow that test with a state-rated Stanton squad on Tuesday, Clarinda on Thursday and Lourdes Central Catholic on Saturday. Then they have the Corner Conference Tournament the following week.
"I think the girls are ready for the challenge," Smith said. "We know it's going to be a challenging next few games."
Click below to hear more with Coach Smith.