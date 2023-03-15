(Sidney) -- As spring quickly approaches, Sidney’s boys and girls golf teams are readying to hit the links.
Both teams found success in 2022, and the offseason work from the players is an encouraging sign for the Cowboys and Cowgirls.
“I saw a lot of kids out on the golf course playing a lot of golf, which was great to see,” Sidney golf head coach Janice Shanno said. “On the boys side especially, we knew we were gonna be losing several players from last year, so the boys who were freshman last year really stepped up this summer and put in a lot of quality time knowing that they were gonna need to step into some varsity roles full time. On the girls side, those girls got out and played this summer, just working to improve their games.”
The Cowgirls are led by a familiar face: senior stalwart Avery Dowling.
Dowling is a two-time state qualifier and broke out in a big way during her junior season, ranking in the top 15 in Class 1A in combined adjusted average and recorded the third-lowest single round 18-hole score in the state.
“[Dowling] is a competitor,” Shanno said. “She’s good in all the sports [she plays], and it’s no different with golf. She puts in a lot of time and works hard to make her game better. She’s coming off the last two years making it to state as an individual, so I know that’s a high priority for her to make it there again.”
As a team, the Cowgirls narrowly missed state qualification last season
With Dowling leading the charge and the likes of Eve Brumbaugh and Ellie Ward returning, the Cowgirls have their eyes set on a potentially deep run in May.
“First and foremost, we’re gonna look to really compete every time we go out all season long,” Shanno said. “Our focus as we get toward the end of the year will be focusing on getting that conference tournament, focusing on getting through that first round of regionals and then finding a way to get over the hump and get those extra tight scores there to try to make it to state.”
The Cowboys will lose four of its six varsity golfers from last season, but they return skilled sophomore Hayden Thompson. Thompson posted the team’s second-lowest 18-hole scoring average as a freshman in 2022, as well as team-best single rounds of 37 on nine holes and 80 on 18 holes.
“[Thompson] brings a lot of experience,” Shanno said. “He stepped into the varsity role last year as a freshman and really put quality rounds on the board for us and pushed the two seniors that were in front of him to play that No. 1 position. I look for him to step into that position this year and lead the team through the season.”
Along with Thompson, Sidney returns Will Bryant, Kellen Rose and Michael Hensley, who all contributed to the varsity effort last season.
“We’ve got several kids that are gonna vie for that top six,” Shanno said. “I think our 3-6 will be much more even than the player in that second position could be, so our scores could be pretty tight together.”
With clear-cut top players on both squads and solid depth, it stands to reason that both Sidney golf teams will rack up wins as the season progresses. Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will also have a Corner Conference Tournament championship in their sights.
“I think the main [goal] probably is to go out and step up at the conference tournament and take the title for both the boys and girls,” Shanno said. “I know that’s something the kids are looking forward to. The end prize would be to get to state, but to do that, we gotta put our games in order all the way throughout the season, be competitive when we go out in our meets and be ready when we get to that postseason time of the year.”
Both Sidney boys and girls golf teams open their season with a home duel against Shenandoah April 3.
Click below to hear the full interview with Shanno from Wednesday's Sidney golf feature.