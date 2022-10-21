(Pella) -- Former Sidney cross country star Noah Jorgenson has cemented himself into the Central College record book.
Jorgenson did that last week, setting a new Dutch record in an 8,000-meter race with a time of 24:27.40 at Saturday's Augustana Interregional.
"It means a lot," Jorgenson said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "I know the work I've put in to do that."
Jorgenson admits his training approach has shifted since coming to college.
"I'm training like a cross country runner now," he said. "In the past, I trained like a track runner. I've changed that mentality."
The changed mentality may have been mandatory due to the increased distance of college cross country race. The typical collegiate race is 8,000 meters -- 3,000 more than Jorgenson ran in high school.
"It's a big jump," he said. "One of my goals this season was to be more consistent. That comes with running more 8K's. In my freshman or sophomore year, I had one or two races a year where I blew up because my training wasn't where I needed to be. It takes time, but I'm appreciative of my training."
Figuring out the pacing of an extended race was one of Jorgenson's biggest challenges.
"I'm at the point now where I run a faster pace at five miles more than I ever did in high school," he said. "I focused on staying relaxed early. In high school, I was more focused on just competing and trying to win."
Jorgenson's record-breaking performance was the latest stellar output for him and his team.
"We've continually gotten better every race," Jorgenson said. "I don't foresee that changing, so I'm excited for the next few weeks."
The Dutch have the American Rivers Conference Championship Meet next weekend in Indianola. Their NCAA Division III Midwest Regional is on November 12th in Geneva, Illinois.
Jorgenson hopes his season ends on November 19th at the Division III Championships in Lansing, Michigan.
"Training-wise, we're sharpening up," he said. "We'll be ready to run fast when it really matters. At the conference meet, our goal is top three. I think we're capable of (that). At regionals, we know what teams we have to beat. I'm expecting us to race with those teams and try to beat some of them."
Hear the full interview with Jorgenson below.