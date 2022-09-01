(Sidney) -- Sidney kicked off their Corner Conference slate with a five-set win over Stanton in a battle of state-ranked foes Thursday night.
"Early on, this is great," said Sidney Coach Amy McClintock. "Stanton's a good team. They're scrappy. For the girls to come out on the first conference night and get a win is important.
A thrilling five-set match didn't seem likely early when the Cowgirls raced to a 2-0 set lead, but 1A No. 13 Stanton battled back before 1A No. 9 Sidney held on for the 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 18-25, 15-2) victory.
"The first and second sets, we had a lot of emotion," McClintock said. "We made a lot of errors in the third or fourth set. It looked like we were just going through the motions."
"We like to make it exciting, I guess," senior Kaden Payne said. "We came out on top. We let it go down but brought it back in the fifth set."
Stanton scored the first three points of the match, but Sidney used a strong close to the first set to take the first set 25-20.
The Cowgirls left little doubt in the second set, using a 10-1 run en route to a dominant 25-16 victory, making the match score 2-0.
"I thought we were passing well," McClintock said. "We were aggressive and transitioned in to get offense."
Stanton wasn't ready to go home yet as the Viqueens scored the first three of the third set and overcame a 14-9 deficit to keep the night going with a 25-22 win in the fourth set.
The fourth set was a back-and-forth affair, but Stanton found some late momentum to force a fifth set with a 25-18 win.
The rhythm Sidney didn't have in the third and fourth set came back in the fifth. The Cowgirls scored the first seven points in the race to 15 and allowed only two points to close the match in dominant fashion.
"We talk every day at practice about adversity and handling the mental part of the game," McClintock said. "Stanton was scrappy. The girls were on fire in the fifth set and played aggressively. That was the difference."
"We wanted to win," senior setter Avery Dowling said. "We weren't going to let them take it in our house."
Payne led Sidney's offense with 22 kills.
"I was just trying to hit the spots," Payne said. "The back row was talking, and Avery was setting where I needed her to."
Aunika Hayes and Eve Brumbaugh added nine kills, and Fallon Sheldon contributed eight winners.
Dowling set the offense up for success with 47 assists.
"I like to move the ball around and set to different people," Dowling said. "But when the game was tight, I had to see who was on and feed them."
"They've been working on some different plays," McClintock said. "When they were on, they were on."
Libero Emily Hutt had a team-high 19 digs while Dowling contributed 18 scoops.
The win is another notch in the belt for the Cowgirls (8-2). They haven't shied away from a tough schedule to start their season.
"We're looking to go far down the road," Payne said.
"I want to see us be more consistent," McClintock said. "When things don't go our way, I want to see us rise up to the occasion."
Sidney returns to action at the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday.
Stanton (5-3) returns to play on Saturday at Glenwood.
Check out the full interviews with Payne, Dowling and Coach McClintock below.