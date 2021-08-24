(Sidney) -- Year two of Sidney’s return to 11-player football commences on Friday when the Cowboys make the trip to Wayne for their 2021 opener.
The Cowboys struggled with the adjustment in 2020 and went 0-8 while competing in one of the toughest Class A districts in the state.
“We learned a lot,” Sidney coach Donnie Sears told KMA Sports. “It was an eye opener for us as we moved up. For the coaches, we thought we were on the right track, and we got in competition not knowing how teams would adjust. We ran a direction we shouldn’t have run as far as scheme is concerned, and we went back to what we know so the kids can play faster and the coaches can coach faster. Hopefully, that will pay dividends.”
While Sears says the numbers and depth is not exactly where he wants it, he is excited to have a strong senior class returning. Quarterback Matthew Benedict, running back Cole Stenzel, receiver Garett Phillips and others like Micah Aldana, Conner Behrends, Connor Moheng and Austin Pike return with plenty of experience.
“The good thing is that the kids we have back (are experienced),” Sears said. “We could have eight seniors on both sides of the football at any given time. There’s no substitution for experience, and we are returning a lot of starters and others that played a lot of snaps. Any time you can line up eight or nine seniors, you can’t complain.”
With all the returning talent and experience, Coach Sears has seen that play out in the preseason.
“I think it’s going about as well as can be expected,” Sears noted. “We’ve had had two pretty good weeks of practice and were able to go to a team camp this summer. All in all, the kids we have are working hard and eager to get after it.”
The opponent this week has a lot of similarities with the Cowboys. Wayne went 0-5 last season, and they are another school that has semi-recently made a move up from 8-player to Class A.
“We don’t know a lot about them because of the proximity,” Sears said. “We’re going off of limited film off of HUDL. They appear to have some big kids and have some nice looking athletes on film. You’re going to see two teams that are very eager to get that win and get the monkey off their back.”
One of the more important aspects of this one for Coach Sears is managing the long road trip.
“We do have a two-hour trip,” he said. “We’ll see how we manage that. We’ll have to be intelligent on travel plans and what we want to do to put our kids in the best possible scenario. I expect to go over and get their best shot.”
