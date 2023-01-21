(Griswold) -- Sidney boys basketball claimed third place in the Corner Conference tournament after a 56-47 win over Stanton Saturday night.
The Cowboys (6-8) used a second-half push and some lockdown defense to get revenge on Stanton (9-5), who had defeated them twice earlier this year.
"Each game has been kind of back and forth and they got us the first two times," said Sidney Head Coach Luke Buttry. "But, tonight we were able to make a few more shots and execute a little bit better defensively and things ended up in our favor."
A big part of the Cowboys' win was sophomore guard Grant Whitehead who led the way offensively with 24 points on the night, including five buckets from three-point range.
"I shot pretty well tonight and we moved the ball pretty well once we got some good team chemistry and also got the ball down low and put down some big shots," said Whitehead.
"Grant has taken huge strides this season...this year he kind of runs the show for us and he's just a confident shooter, good scorer, and sets the tone for our team," said Buttry. "I thought tonight, him stepping up defensively and matching up early on with one of (Stanton's) better scorers got him going offensively and he had a great night."
While Buttry poured on the points, senior forward Nik Peters led the Cowboys on the boards, racking up 15 rebounds on the night, along with his seven-point performance offensively.
"I love coaching (Nik) and obviously he's got that 'football body' and we've been stressing to him 'just go straight up and finish because most kids can't handle you in the post,' and he did that tonight," said Buttry.
It was a tale of two-quarters throughout the first half as Sidney mounted an 11-2 run before the Vikings scored the final six points of the first quarter to close it to 13-11. In the second, the Vikings then posted an 11-2 run of their own before the Cowboys scored the last five points of the half to keep it at a one-point ball game at halftime, 24-23.
"We had to answer or stop those runs and being a younger team we sometimes go through stretches where a team will jump on us and we give up a couple easy buckets or turnovers are something we always battle," said Buttry. "It's just staying the course, settling down, and making a play. We were able to do that tonight."
The Cowboys responded in a big way in the third quarter, posting a 14-4 run to finish out the quarter, with Whitehead knocking down a trey ball late to give them a 39-32 lead, one they would never surrender in the final quarter.
"We were talking that we needed to come at them fast and hard," said Peters. "We had to take it to them down low."
Additionally, Sidney would lock down defensively and allow just eight third-quarter points, and all game, allow just two shots made from beyond the arc.
"We switched some of our matchups because we were on the end of a 70-point performance of (Stanton) when we played them right after Christmas break," said Buttry. "We stressed to Nik to help off the guy that's screening and Braedon Godfread guarded one of the kids that torched us last time, but really it was a team effort -- Taylor (McFail) slid in there to take several charges and everyone sliding through that 'help-side defense."
"We had a lot of help off of these screens, because they were screening everything up high," said Peters. "So an extra step always helps get some pressure on them."
The Cowboys would then keep the game out of reach after sophomore Braedon Godfread, and senior Taylor McFail knocked down a pair of free throws to walk away with a 56-47 victory. Godfread also chipped in with 14 points on the night, while McFail added four points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, senior Joshua Martin led the way with 15 points and six rebounds for Stanton, junior Nolan Grebin had 11 points, while senior Kywin Tibben chipped in with seven.
Sidney is slated to take on Griswold, Hamburg, and Fremont-Mills next week and will do so with confidence after taking down a formidable conference foe.
"This definitely gives us a big boost of confidence going through the season by knocking off a quality team like Stanton," said Godfread. "They got us twice in the beginning of the year, but this time we really wanted to get them -- so this was a big boost of confidence."
Meanwhile, for Stanton, they will be gearing up for a rematch with East Mills on Tuesday. You can catch the full interviews with Peters, Whitehead, and Buttry below: