(KMAland) -- The All-Corner Conference selections were announced on Wednesday, and Sidney leads the way with four first-team selections.
Pitcher Leighton Whipple, catcher Cole Stenzel, infielder Brydon Huntley and outfield Brexton Roberts were the nods for the Cowboys while Whipple and Stenzel were unanimous selections. Teammates Garett Phillips and Gabe Johnson were second-team choices in the infield and outfield, respectively.
Stanton had three first-team nods -- infielders Colby Royal and Carter Johnson, as well as outfielder Levi Martin.
Other first-team choices were infielders Jake Malcom (Fremont-Mills), Jack Anderson (East Mills), outfielder Mason Crouse and utility players Tucker Hadden (Essex), Kyler Owen (Fremont-Mills) and Sam Olson (Griswold).
The full list of Corner Conference selections is available below.