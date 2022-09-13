(Malvern) -- Sidney volleyball used an emphatic close to win a five-set thriller over East Mills in Corner Conference action Tuesday night.
The Class 1A No. 7 Cowgirls (16-2, 2-0) recorded their 10th consecutive win with a classic 26-28, 25-21, 27-29, 25-16, 15-8 triumph.
"This win was huge," said Sidney head coach Amy McClintock. "I feel it could have gone either. They're completely underrated. It was a great game overall."
Sidney's memorable victory was their second five-set conference win in as many tries, joining their thrilling win over Stanton on September 1st.
"This is a huge conference win," senior Kaden Payne said. "It just means a lot. We fought really hard."
East Mills overcame an 18-12 deficit in set one to take an early 1-0 lead. Set two was a back-and-forth affair early, but Sidney took the lead at 16-15 and held on to win the set.
The third set was one to remember.
Neither team led by more than three points, and there were 12 ties. Sidney fought off a pair of match points to erase a 24-22 lead. The Cowgirls then fought off three more match points before a kill from East Mills' Jaimee Davis ended the set at 29-27, giving the Wolverines a 2-1 advantage.
The fourth set belonged to Sidney, as the Cowgirls scored the first five and never trailed to force a decisive fifth set.
East Mills tallied the first two points of the fifth set, but Sidney countered with seven of the next eight to take a 7-3 lead. From there, East Mills never got closer than three.
"We really wanted to win," Payne said. "This is a fun game to win."
Payne recorded a team-high 23 kills.
"In the first set, I wasn't hitting too good," Payne said. "After that, the back row was talking to me, and I got a couple of blocks up."
Payne was far from a one-horse show. Addy Haning and Eve Brumbaugh had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, while Aunika Hayes added nine and seven winners.
"Tonight, I came in a little nervous," Haning said. "I started using the block. I think that helped, and I was playing my game."
Senior setter Avery Dowling spearheaded the offense with 52 assists.
"For the most part, we've played really well," Dowling said. "We lost our focus a couple of times in the first set, but I kept moving around and helped the hitters get their spirits up."
Libero Emily Hutt led Sidney with 23 digs. Brumbaugh added 11 scoops, and Dowling had nine. Payne had four blocks, Hayes posted three and Sheldon and Haning had two swats each.
The Cowgirls served six aces with a 97.4% serving efficiency. Senior Karlee Graham muscled three aces.
"I think everybody had a big night," McClintock said. "The girls were fired up to play tonight. Top to bottom, all 12 kids contributed."
Reigning Corner Conference Offensive Player of the Year Emily Williams unofficially led East Mills (14-4, 2-1) with 23 kills, while Davis and Evy Stoakes had 10 and 11, respectively.
Tuesday's loss snapped East Mills' seven-match win streak. They hope to start a new run on Saturday at the Mount Ayr Tournament that will also feature Lamoni, Interstate 35, Shenandoah, Martensdale-St. Marys, East Mills and Wayne and Clarke.
As for Sidney, their nail-biting win is their 10th consecutive. They don't want to peak yet, but they like their trajectory heading into Saturday's tournament in Red Oak.
Their lengthy win streak gets put to the test against Abraham Lincoln, Fremont-Mills, Treynor, Underwood, Clarinda, Creston, Glenwood, Mount Vernon and St. Albert.
"We're headed in the right direction," McClintock said. "Tournaments are what gets us ready. We need to keep some consistency."
Check out the full interviews with Payne, Dowling, Haning and Coach McClintock below.