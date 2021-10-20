(Sidney) -- Sidney’s finest, most consistent performance came at just the right time on Wednesday evening. The Cowgirls (23-15) cruised to a 25-22, 25-5, 25-12 sweep of Stanton (21-11) in a 1A regional quarterfinal.
“I think we stayed aggressive the whole time,” Sidney coach Amy McClintock said after the match. “Everybody in the front row had contributions where we sometimes struggle in some positions. Everybody kept on the attack, and that made the difference.”
The opening set was easily the best, most competitive of the night with both teams firing back and forth, sharing nine ties, including at 20 apiece. Sidney, though, scored five of the final seven to take the set and control of the match.
“I think it was important to get that first set,” McClintock said. “The girls gained a lot of confidence.”
Confidence is one thing, but Sidney proved unstoppable the rest of the way, scoring 23 of the first 27 in the second and 17 of the first 21 in the third. From the end of the first to late in the third, the Cowgirls went on a 50-12 run.
“We were just moving our feet and talking,” Eve Brumbaugh said of the performance. “Hitting the spots we needed to and working together.”
“We were moving really well,” Makenna Laumann added. “We got everything up, and we were covering our hitters. We just kept hitting and hitting and didn’t give them anything easy.”
Avery Dowling had 30 assists to direct an offense that hit .266 efficiency for the match. Aunika Hayes had a team-best 10 kills, Kaden Payne added nine, Brumbaugh slammed in seven winners and Harley Spurlock had six.
“I think the difference was that we put them in positions where they couldn’t transition as much,” McClintock said. “We got a few blocks in there, and they were giving us the opportunities to continue to swing. The girls did a nice job of taking those opportunities.”
Emily Hutt had 14 digs, Spurlock pitched in four blocks and Laumann (14/17), Brumbaugh (14/15) and Mia Foster (14/15) kept serving in during long service runs throughout the final two sets.
Sidney advances to a 1A regional semifinal at St. Albert on Monday evening. This kind of performance against a Stanton team they beat for the third time in four tries could pay dividends in the next round.
“I think it gives them a lot of confidence,” McClintock said. “They know now whoever loses is going home, and they’re done. I don’t think they wanted to end it tonight.”
“We’re just not ready for our season to end,” Brumbaugh said. “We have seniors that we love, and we’re ready to keep playing.”
Check out full video interviews with Coach McClintock, Brumbaugh and Laumann below.