(Stanton) -- In the second to last group-play game of the girl's Corner Conference Tournament, the Sidney girls basketball team was able to pull ahead early over East Mills and never looked back in a convincing win Wednesday night.
The Sidney Cowgirls (8-5, 4-3) pulled off an upset over the East Mills Wolverines (12-3, 6-2), 9-4 first-quarter lead and clutch three-point shooting throughout the game propelled them into a 47-37 win, over .500 in Corner Conference play, and into a Conference Championship Friday.
"It's huge for them confidence wise, to be able to finish some games and get some wins here in a row," Sidney Head Coach Paige Landwehr said. "It's pretty exciting going into Friday."
While it was single digits for both teams in the first quarter, Sidney would quickly turn up the heat as Avery Dowling would drill three shots from beyond the arc, accounting for all 13 of the Cowgirls second-quarter points. Meanwhile, Kaden Payne dominated the boards and had posted seven by halftime, helping the Cowgirls still hold on to a slim 22-18 lead as the teams hit the lockers.
"We talked about how they were going to try and take Avery away, and some other girls have really stepped up, and getting our inside game going really opens up that outside game," Landwehr said. "So Kaden and Harley (Spurlock) had some inside points that helped us out as well."
The Wolverines certainly struggled to slow down Dowling as she would total 25 points on the night drilling six three-pointers in total.
"I feel like I was kind of in control, you know last time we played them I think I only had six (points)," Dowling said. "But it's really about the team, and they were giving me the assists and it really helped."
As the offense continued to improve throughout the game, so did the defense as the Cowgirls would hold East Mills to just seven third-quarter points allowing them to expand their lead with a pair of 7-2 runs and jump to a 36-27 lead with one quarter to play. Most notable was holding Emily Williams to just nine points on the night.
"We just had to make sure we got Emily Williams stopped because that was their main priority," senior Chay Ward said. "They wanted to get to her so they could get some easy layups and then we just had to make sure we watched their shooters."
Ward would also have a solid night for the Cowgirls, dropping nine points and snatching five boards. Clutch free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter helped keep Sidney's lead just out of reach for East Mills as the Cowgirls would go 6-for-8 from the stripe in the final quarter of play, giving the Cowgirls their 47-37 win.
Sidney's other contributors included Emily Hutt and Harley Spurlock, who both put up four points. Meanwhile, Aspen Crouse would pace East Mills in the losing effort with 16 points and six rebounds, while Williams would snatch nine boards. The win also cements a recent turnaround of the Cowgirls' season.
"The girls are really excited about it, we didn't start the season record-wise great," Landwehr said. "But we've been playing well lately so we're excited to get another chance at whoever we play next."
On Friday, that next opponent will be the Stanton Viqueens (13-0, 8-0) in the Corner Conference Championship Game, who the Cowgirls have lost to twice this season already including a 61-32 loss in December, and more recently a 36-28 loss last week.
You can catch the full video interviews with Avery Dowling, Chay Ward, and Head Coach Paige Landwehr below.