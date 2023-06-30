(Sidney) -- Sidney baseball gets another chance at their Corner Conference foe Fremont-Mills on Saturday when they open the postseason.
The Cowboys come into the Class 1A District 15 first round matchup with Fremont-Mills at 5-15.
"We've struggled a little bit," Sidney head baseball coach Brad Johnson said. "We just couldn't make plays or get people around in certain spots. We had some close losses. Maybe, a little luck ran out. Overall, I'm pleased. We're working hard."
Sidney entered the year tasked with replacing four starters from last year's team. The new faces in the lineup took some time to get acclimated to the grind of a varsity schedule.
"We lost a lot of our bats," Johnson said. "That's where we struggled. But we're getting better. We've put the ball in play, but not always the right spot. The kids were tight at the beginning of the year but loosened up a bit."
The Cowboys' offense hits .206. While that average ranks 108th in Class 1A, it's a vast improvement from the .149 average they had on June 6th.
"We've got more confident," Johnson said. "I like my team to be loose. They're playing loose and having fun. Everyone wants to hit it hard. Things are getting better, but there's still a lot of room for improvement."
Junior Gabe Johnson leads the offense with a .309 average. Michael Hensley, Colt Payne, Seth Ettleman, Nik Peters, Elliott Ward, Chase Wallace, Taylor McFail and Isaac Hutt also contribute to the lineup.
Hensley has been their top pitcher on the mound with a 5.31 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings. Johnson (21 1/3 IP, 7.88 ERA, 25 K), Ettleman (23 1/3 IP, 11.40 ERA, 27 K) and Payne (12 2/3 IP, 18.24 ERA, 14 K) complete the rotation.
Four of Sidney's losses came against Fremont-Mills: 7-0 (May 23rd), 6-3 (June 9th), 7-1 (June 17th) and 12-2 (June 22nd).
"We've been close," Johnson said. "We just haven't been able to get that extra 90 feet when we should, and then we've given it away. They're very fast. Their top of the order knows baseball and how to get good leads."
Will the fifth time be the charm for the Cowboys? It might be, but it won't be easy.
"We have to play clean baseball," Johnson said. "Maybe we can play great defense and put the ball in play. We're working hard this week. We've had all week to prepare. Hopefully, things will work out Saturday night."
Derek Martin and Kellen Rose have the call of Fremont-Mills/Sidney Saturday night on KMA-FM 99.1. Hear the full interview with Coach Johnson below.