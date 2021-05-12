(Sidney) -- When the Sidney softball team opens their season on May 25th, they will have a familiar face in his new position as head softball coach.
Former assistant Dustin Sheldon inherited the program when longtime coach Kent Larsen resigned. Sheldon served as an assistant under Larsen for the past four years and had previously served in the junior-high program.
"It's been smooth," Sheldon said about the transition. "It's not like I'm a stranger to the girls. I've coached some of them since third grade. There hasn't been a big change, maybe just a few things. The girls seem to be buying in pretty well and working hard."
The Cowgirls went 8-8 in a condensed 2020 campaign. Four seniors contributed to that season, including their primary pitcher -- Olivia Larsen.
However, junior Makenna Laumann showed promise as a sophomore with a 6.10 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 39 innings.
"Towards the end of the season, Makenna was as good as Olivia," Sheldon said. "We are pretty satisfied with that.
Offensively, freshman Lily Kinsolver is the top-returning bat. Kinsolver hit .385/.467/.538 with 10 RBIs in 39 at-bats last year. Jolie Sheldon plated 15 runs, the most of any returning player. Faith Brumbaugh, Fallon Sheldon, Jolie Sheldon and Harley Spurlock also return after being key contributors last season.
"We have several returners that will play an impact for us," Sheldon said.
As the bulk of the Cowgirls roster grows and improves, Coach Sheldon hopes their offensive production will, too.
"We hope to have more consistency offensively," he said. "There were some games we hit well and some games we struggled."
Strikeouts were a problem for the Cowgirls last year -- 69 of them in 460 at-bats.
"We need to cut down on them," Sheldon said. "There were a few games where we had double-digit strikeouts. We have to put the ball in play."
The Cowgirls enter the 2021 season with their sights set on a sixth consecutive Corner Conference regular-season title. But it won't be easy. The Corner Conference looks to be balanced this year.
"We'd like to be in contention," Sheldon said. "Any team could win it. We probably lost more than anybody in the conference. Griswold and Fremont-Mills bring everybody back, Stanton brings quite a bit back, and East Mills brings everybody back. It's going to be tough to win it."
Aside from contending for a conference title, the Cowgirls hope to improve as the season progresses.
"It's always a goal to go as deep into the postseason as we can and see the girls get better every day," Sheldon said.
Sidney opens the season on May 25th against Lenox. Sheldon made his comments on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.
