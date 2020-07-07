(Sidney) -- With postseason softball only six days away, the Sidney Cowgirls are beginning to mold and hope to make some noise come tournament time.
"We are starting to play some of our best softball right now," Coach Kent Larsen said.
Some of their best softball led Coach Larsen's team to a three-way share of the Corner Conference title along with Griswold and Stanton. The split meant Sidney's senior class claimed regular-season conference titles in basketball, volleyball, track and softball in all four years of their high school careers.
"It means a lot," Larsen said. "It's really nice for our seniors. It's just a tribute to the kids. They just believe they can do it. They don't ever panic when they get down. When you think that, sometimes the body delivers."
The Cowgirls currently sit at 7-5 overall and have won four of their last six. The two losses came to a streaking West Harrison squad by two runs and one-run defeat to a much-improved St. Albert team out of the Hawkeye Ten. Offensively, they have churned out an average of nine runs per game and have scored 10 or more runs on six occasions.
"We've just been swinging the bats pretty good," Larsen said. "We have to do that. We don't have the dominant pitching to hold teams down. We've got to score five or more a night to give ourselves a chance."
The hitting has been contagious for Sidney this summer, led by Coach Larsen's daughter Olivia, who currently leads the way with a .500 average and eight RBI. Freshman Lily Kinsolver has made her presence known by hitting .464 with nine RBI while senior Danica Laumann leads the team in RBIs with 15. Sidnie Baier, Jolie Sheldon, Fallon Sheldon, Faith Brumbaugh and Harley Spurlock have also been mainstays in the lineup for Coach Larsen.
Eighth-grader Fallon Sheldon has been a pleasant surprise for Sidney with a slash of .290/.361/.355 in 31 at-bats. Sheldon has also driven in six runs and swiped six bags.
"She's a gritty softball player," Larsen said of Sheldon. "She's been around it her whole life. She just understands the game so well. She's had some huge hits for us. I can't say I'm surprised, but it's nice to see her have the success she's having."
Olivia Larsen and Makenna Laumann have guided the Cowgirls in the circle with a combined 43 strikeouts.
"They throw strikes," Coach Larsen said. "They're not going to strike out a lot of people, so the other teams are going to put the ball in play. We have been fielding the ball pretty well."
The Cowgirls will test themselves before beginning postseason play Monday. They face Western Iowa Conference champion Riverside tonight followed by contests against Southwest Valley (Wednesday) and Bedford (Friday) before opening the postseason Monday against Stanton.
"We're looking forward to the end of the year," Larsen said. "It's hard to believe we only have a week left."
The entire interview with Coach Larsen can be heard below.