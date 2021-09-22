(Sidney) -- Sidney football took a step forward in week four. While it didn’t show up on the scoreboard, the Cowboys (1-3 overall, 0-3 Class A District 7) battled deep into the game with undefeated Riverside before taking a 24-0 defeat.
“The kids showed resilience and played with emotion,” Coach Donnie Sears told KMA Sports. “That’s something we’ve been trying to get them to do, but it’s difficult at times when the scoreboard doesn’t read the way you’d like it to. We saw guys flying around and celebrating tackles for a minimal gain or a pass breakup. They just started feeding off each other.”
Against one of Class A’s most high-octane offenses, Sidney allowed just three points through nearly three quarters. Riverside scored on the final play of the third and then tacked on two more touchdowns in the fourth to make for the final score.
That kind of performance is what Coach Sears has come to expect from his team this year. While they might not be winning games, they have definitely made progress from 2020.
“It’s a win-loss sport,” Sears said, “but just from last year to this year we see progress. You go back to the Southwest Valley game. They basically had the same team they had last year, and it was running clock last year. We still got beat 29-0, but (there was progress). Riverside was running clock last year, so we tell them to look at the jumps we’ve made.”
The defensive performance certainly stands out from this past Friday, as senior Cole Stenzel had 10.5 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss and junior Nik Peters posted 6.5 tackles and 1.0 TFL of his own. Junior Taylor McFail nabbed an interception of Riverside’s star quarterback Austin Kremkoski. The progress has been there on the defensive side of the ball.
Offensively, it’s been a struggle of late. Stenzel has had to move to quarterback due to an injury to Matthew Benedict. The Cowboys were only able to scrounge up 97 yards on Friday evening, so that will continue to be a focus going forward for Coach Sears’ team as they prepare for another tough district matchup against Mount Ayr (2-2, 1-1).
“They’re a well-coached team,” Sears said. “Physical and very athletic. I think you’re going to get exactly what we’ve gotten the last three weeks. Pretty similar to Earlham and Riverside, maybe a nice combination of both. Mount Ayr is kind of right there with those two teams.”
The Raiders are feeling good vibes heading into this week following a 25-6 takedown of AHSTW this past Friday evening. Junior quarterback Jaixen Frost has thrown for 420 yards and four touchdowns while senior Adler Shay has a team-best 351 yards and three touchdowns. Frost (277 yards) and senior Austin Cole (263) have also found their way on the ground, and junior Jaydon Knight is the leading receiver with 15 grabs for 219 yards and three touchdowns.
Knight also leads the defense with 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks, causing all kinds of havoc in opponent’s backfields. Frost is the team’s leading tackler with 23.5, and Cole has pulled in two of the team’s six interceptions this year.
For Sidney, Coach Sears hopes his team can bring the same kind of energy this Friday night that they brought in week four.
“The kids left the field on Friday night and understood if we play with enthusiasm and passion it’s going to go a long ways,” Sears said. “I truly think that was our success on Friday night. We went in with nothing to lose, took the pressure off our shoulders and just went out and played the game. If we carry that kind of energy and effort on Friday night, I think it’s going to go a long ways to how competitive we can be.”
Kent Larsen has reports from Sidney on Friday during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of KMA’s Week 5 coverage on Friday from 6:20 to midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Sears below.