(Sidney) -- It was a Sidney sweep on Wednesday at the Fremont County Golf Course.
The Cowgirls and Cowboys both claimed Corner Conference championships, cruising to an expected victory in the girls tournament and edging rival Fremont-Mills by a single stroke on the boys side.
“The boys came out today and found ways to come back the second nine,” Sidney head coach Janice Shanno said. “Maybe they didn’t have such good front nine, but they came back and played solid golf.”
Cole Jorgenson, Hayden Thompson and Kyle Beam all finished among the top five with an 81, 82 and 85, respectively, while Will Bryant fired a 90 to round out Sidney’s 338. The tight win avenged a loss to Fremont-Mills at their home tournament in April.
“I think every time we step on the course (with Fremont-Mills), it’s a battle,” Coach Shanno said. “They know they’ve got to go out every day, and we’ve got to battle and keep working hard.”
While Sidney won the team title, Owen Thornton of F-M claimed the individual championship with a 79 to edge past runner-up and teammate Jake Malcom by two strokes.
“My front nine was about average,” Thornton said. “I came back and had to turn it around, and I shot my 9-hole low to help me win.”
The competitive battle with Sidney is always in the back of Thornton’s mind each time they face off.
“We know Sidney is a good team,” he said. “We know every meet, we are going to go back and forth with them. We got them once. They’re a really good team, but we’ve got the guys on the team when they do what they can do we’ve got a shot.”
Griswold finished third with a 398, East Mills was fourth with a 406 and Essex-Stanton had a 424 in fifth.
In the girl’s tournament, Sidney had the top two finishers — Avery Dowling and Faith Brumbaugh — and posted a 424 to win by 39 strokes over Essex-Stanton.
Dowling carded a 94 to finish one spot higher than she did a season ago as the conference’s runner-up.
“It didn’t feel great to be honest,” Dowling said of her day. “I had some holes that were not very good, but I pulled some shots that I needed to and fixed it in the end.”
Brumbaugh surprised herself with a 99 to finish as the runner-up.
“My putting and chipping was really good today,” she said. “I could get there and still finish super short. I got a one-putt on hole one for par.”
Griswold’s Joey Reynolds and Linsey Keiser also claimed medals, finishing with matching 105s and took third and fourth, respectively, while East Mills had a 522 as a team.
Check out complete video interviews with Thornton, Dowling, Brumbaugh and Shanno and the complete results below.