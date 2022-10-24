(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance.
The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
“I think we came out and served aggressive and passed the ball pretty spot on tonight,” Sidney head coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports. “I told them that’s what it was going to take to win it. The girls kept going after it, and I thought we played very well.”
Dowling spread the ball around per usual, finishing the night with 34 assists and quickly reached 2,000 for her career with the first of those.
“It was really fun to reach (2,000 assists),” Dowling said, “but I was honestly just more focused on the game and my teammates. Without my teammates, I wouldn’t be able to get the 2,000 assists.”
Many of Dowling’s assists went to Payne and Hayes, who had 15 and 13 kills, respectively. The 13 from Hayes proved to be a career high.
“Aunika played a great game tonight,” Coach McClintock said. “That’s what you like to see. They were keying on Kaden, and it opened up some holes for the other girls. Aunika was spot on.”
“I felt good,” Hayes said. “I didn’t know it was 13. I was just finding the open spots, and I was focused on snapping my wrist and not shooting it out.”
Payne’s night was right in line with some of her usual numbers, and she saved some of her best swings to finish out sets. The senior had set-clinching kills in the first and second and opened the second and the third with winners.
“I don’t really feel the pressure,” Payne admitted. “It doesn’t really get to me. Avery gets it to me, and she knows that she can go to me (in those situations).”
Eve Brumbaugh added six kills, Addy Haning finished with four and Fallon Sheldon pitched in two for the Cowgirls.
The three-set victory for Sidney was at odds with the previous three meetings between the teams. The Cowgirls and Wolverines battled to five sets in the regular season and in the Corner Conference Tournament championship. Additionally, they played a race-to-15 at the Bedford Tournament.
“We were really just trying to move on defense,” Payne said. “We were finding the open spots, and we know where those open spots are since we’ve played so many times.”
Sidney broke away from a 20-all tie in the opening set by scoring five of the final six points. They also ripped away a 13-tie second frame with three of the final four. Finally, they largely controlled the last set and led by as many as eight multiple times.
The win propels the Cowgirls into a 1A regional final with Ankeny Christian Academy, which beat Tri-Center in four sets on Monday night. Sidney last appeared in a state tournament when they won the 2019 state championship, but they were just one win away from state and in this very match at this time a year ago.
“It’s going to take a game like tonight,” Coach McClintock said of the regional final. “I think we need to go out and attack. We can’t get into a tipping game. When you get to that point, you’ve got to be aggressive and keep swinging.”
East Mills finishes their season 28-10 and says goodbye to a great group of seniors: Aspen Crouse, Jaimee Davis, Grace Escritt, Miah Urban, Kobe Viner and Emily Williams. In her final match in a Wolverines uniform, Williams had a match-high 18 kills while Urban added 29 assists. Davis pitched in eight kills.
Check out complete video interviews with Coach McClintock, Dowling, Hayes and Payne below.
Former East Mills student remembered, honored
Prior to the start of the regional semifinal, former East Mills student Kennedy Haley was remembered with a moment of silence. Both teams also honored the memory of the 17-year-old, who was killed in a car accident this past Friday night, by wearing t-shirts that had #DoItForKennedy printed on the back.
For more information on Haley, click here for KMA News’ story: “East Mills copes with student’s death.”