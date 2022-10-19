(Sidney) -- Sidney made quick work of Corner Conference rival Fremont-Mills on Wednesday night, advancing with a 25-17, 25-8, 25-13 1A regional quarterfinal victory.
The Cowgirls (31-8) beat Fremont-Mills (11-25) for the fourth time this season behind an all-around and balanced performance.
“The more we played, the better we got,” Sidney head coach Amy McClintock told KMA Sports after the win. “I thought the third set we sped up our offense a little bit better. I think after we figured out the tipping and trying to cover it on defense then things started going our way a little bit more.”
Avery Dowling finished with 28 assists to move one away from 2,000 for her career, spreading the ball around to her wealth of hitters. Kaden Payne had a team-best eight kills while Aunika Hayes added six and Addy Haning and Eve Brumbaugh put in five apiece.
“Our team played really good tonight,” Hayes said. “We were focused on getting good passes to the setter, so we could get kills. I knew we couldn’t go out tipping, so I really focused on my swinging. I haven’t been doing that good, but tonight I was finding the open spots.”
Libero Emily Hutt led with 16 digs while Brumbaugh added 10 and Dowling posted nine. Payne topped the team with four blocks, and Mia Foster finished with three aces.
“I thought our back row really cleaned it up,” Hutt said. “We had some pretty good serve receive passes, and Avery was getting the balls where they needed to go. The hitters were smoking it.”
The Cowgirls constantly threatened to put each set away early. They scored the first six points of the match, the first five of the second set and six of the first seven in the third.
“The girls came out and right away we were out on top,” McClintock said. “Sometimes we struggle a little bit, and everybody knows we’re going to (Payne) when we get a good pass and a good set. But I thought all the girls stepped up. Fallon did a nice job swinging in the middle, Aunika came around and was swinging well and Addy and Eve had some nice kills. That’s what it’s going to take going forward.”
Fremont-Mills was led by their lone senior Teagan Ewalt, who had 10 assists, nine kills, seven digs and two aces. Bella Gute added 15 digs, and Lily Crom posted 11 scoops.
Sidney’s sweep sets up a fourth meeting with another Corner Conference rival in a 1A regional semifinal, East Mills. The Wolverines swept past Griswold on Wednesday to set up Monday’s matchup in Sidney. The Cowgirls have won two of the previous three meetings, including both best-of-five matchups.
“There are absolutely no secrets,” McClintock said. “We get to play on our home court one more time. It could go five, it could go four. It’s going to be back and forth, and it’s going to be a battle because we’re pretty evenly matched. I think whoever comes out passing well and stays in transition is probably going to win.”
Check out complete video interviews with Coach McClintock, Hayes and Lutt below.