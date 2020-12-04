(Stanton) -- With a limited crowd and masks worn by all, Sidney got the road sweep over Stanton in a Corner Conference matchup.
GIRLS: SIDNEY 51 STANTON 31
It was the Cowgirls and the Viqueens squaring off in an undefeated battle for the girls action. Starting out Sidney found themselves down at the end of the first quarter but emerged victorious.
“The girls came out and they competed really hard, they played from start to finish and did everything I asked and that’s all we can do,” Cowgirl head coach Paige Landwehr said.
After struggling to get stops on the defensive end trying to stop talented scorers in Marleigh Johnson and Jenna Stephens, Sidney made a switch to a zone to start the 2nd quarter. That’s when they went on a 10-1 run and finished the quarter outsourcing Stanton 22-7 to head into the locker room with a 31-20 lead. Landwehr spoke on the defensive shift.
“Stanton is a great team and they were kicking our butts in the first quarter when we were playing a man to man defense so we switched it up a little bit,” Landwehr said. “We got a little more aggressive and not so timid in that second quarter attacking the basket and I think that was the difference that gave us the confidence going into the second half.”
A large part of that aggressive offense was behind sophomore Avery Dowling who finished with 22 points on the night.
“All of our teammates moved the ball which created open looks for me,” Dowling said. “Our offense was really working by cutting and screening, our passing was great, it was all really working.”
Sidney continued with the defensive intensity in the second half and didn’t allow many easy looks for the Viqueens. The Cowgirls pushed the lead to 22 and then brought in some underclassmen to close the remaining minutes out in the game. Leading the way for Stanton was Jenna Stephens who finished with 10 but she was the only Viqueen in double figures. Sidney moves to 2-0 and will take on East Atchison on Tuesday night in Tarkio while Stanton falls to 3-1 and will travel to take on Griswold on Tuesday night.
BOYS: SIDNEY 63 STANTON 58
This game featured many lead changes and a finish right down to the wire.
“It’s been quite a while since we’ve won here in Stanton, they’ve had excellent teams over the years,” Cowboy head coach Kent Larson said.
5 years to be exact is how long it’s been since Sidney has been able to knock off the Vikings and their first win in 13 meetings. It wasn’t an easy win as Sidney jumped up to an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes but found themselves down at the end of the first and at halftime 31-29.
“In the first half we just turned the ball over way too much, then the kids settled down and we made a little run at the end of the half to get it to two,” Larson said.
That run was an 11-3 run to end the second quarter and give the Cowboys momentum heading into the locker room. Garrett Phillips who led the way for Sidney with 18 talked about the way this team has come together during this odd 2020 year.
“We’re excited to play, we didn’t know if we were going to have a season and when we started having open gyms there were questions so it just feels great to be with your friends and play,” Phillips said.
In the 3rd quarter once again Sidney found themselves down near the end of the quarter 45-37. That’s when coach Larson made a switch to activate a 1-2-2 press and Sidney forced a couple turnovers and rode a 9-0 run to take a 46-45 lead into the 4th quarter.
“We got a little stagnant playing half court defense and our strength is when we can get out and run and when you are playing half court defense it’s really tough to do that,” Larson said. “I thought we needed to do something to pressure a little bit and fortunately it worked and we got a few turnovers and we are happy to win.”
Sidney held on in a close fight throughout the fourth quarter to come away victorious. Three Cowboys finished in double figures, Garrett Phillips-18 Cole Jorgenson-17 and Leighton Whipple-10 to move to 1-1 on the season. Stanton was led behind 21 points and 7 rebounds by Carter Johnson but fall to 1-2 with the home court loss. Sidney will travel across the State line to take on East Atchison on Tuesday while Stanton travels to Griswold.
