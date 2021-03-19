(Sidney) -- The Sidney track programs enter this season with two goals in mind -- be versatile and compete for the Corner Conference crown.
But first, they are just thankful to have a track season.
"We are really excited," Coach Donnie Sears said about the upcoming season. "It's been a long time coming."
While there is excitement in Sidney, there is also some concern surrounding Coach Sears' program. Last year's canceled season means the majority of the lineup does not have any varsity experience.
"We just aren't sure what they can do at this level," Sears said. "The last time the freshman competed, they were seventh graders. We just haven't seen what anybody can do. We think we know what they can do. They think they know what they can do. Everything is going to be new."
Sears has been pleased with the offseason work his team has done but not content.
"I think we are probably right where we need to be," he said. "I wouldn't say we are where we want to be. Traditionally, we would have started at the tail-end of February, but the rule changes said we couldn't start until March 1st. We are only two-and-a-half weeks in, but so is everyone else."
Sears says this year's program features 24 boys and 20 girls.
"Those are slightly lower than what we are used to having," he said. "But we are grateful for the young men and women who came out for track and field. It's not the easiest or most glamorous sport. We are grateful for what we have."
On the boys side, Matthew Benedict is a returning state qualifier in the high jump. Benedict is the only member of the Cowboys' roster with state experience.
"This is the first time in well over a decade that we don't have a large core of state medalists to build around," Sears said. "It's kinda blank slate. If you look through the proper lens, that's exciting. Somebody will step up. It's just a matter of who."
Cole Jorgenson, Garret Phillips, Brydon Huntley and Jared Stenzel are candidates to step up.
"It's a lot of unknowns," Sears said.
As for the girls, junior Sheridyn Oswald had some strong showings in the discus as a freshman. Oswald hopes to build off it.
"She works hard," Sears said about Oswald. "We expect her to score in the discus for us."
Sears also expects Harley Spurlock, Jolie Sheldon, Roxanna Snyder and Chay Ward to be contributors.
"Now it's their turn to step up and lead for us," Sears said.
The Cowgirls have won the last five Corner Conference crowns. If they are to grab a sixth, Sears feels his team will have to be well-rounded.
"With only 20 girls out, they need to be versatile," he said.
The boys also have their sights set on a conference title.
"Ultimately, it comes down to how many people we can put on the track," he said. "With these small schools, it comes down to who can put the most runners on the track."
Sidney's first meet is April 1st at Griswold. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Sears.