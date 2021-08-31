(Sidney) -- A busy and challenging opening week for the Sidney volleyball team ended with a 5-5 record. And they aren't done testing themselves.
The Cowgirls posted wins over MVAOCOU, Thomas Jefferson, Tri-Center, Harlan and East Sac County last week but lost to Glenwood, Tri-Center, Treynor, Underwood and Indianola.
"There are lots of things we've been working on," Coach Amy McClintock said. "The girls are starting to gel and click. As the day (Saturday) went on, we played some good defense. Now, we have to clean some things up and work on hitting efficiency."
Coach McClintock's bunch didn't shy away from any competition last week, and she says that by design.
"We aren't as loaded as we used to be, but I think it's important to play tougher teams," she said. "It doesn't always build confidence, but they compete. When you play tough teams, it tells you what you need to work on. If we can clean up some little things, it should be a fun year."
The Cowgirls returned a bulk of their production from last year's 15-16 team, so the pieces are there for a promising campaign.
"They have a year under their belt now and understand the pace they need to play," McClintock said. "They are starting to play with some confidence. It's going to be exciting for these kids. They are figuring out the system. We'll continue to go forward."
Junior Kaden Payne leads the way with 1.6 kills per set, while Eve Brumbaugh, Aunika Hayes, Fallon Sheldon and Harley Spurlock have also stepped up offensively. Hayes, Emily Hutt and Brumbaugh pace the Cowgirls' deep lineup with 1.8, 1.8 and 1.3 digs per set.
Coach McClintock knows her team is a work in progress, but they hope to hit their stride late in the season and parlay it into postseason success.
"We want to get a little better each day," she said. "We haven't set big goals. We want to see what we can do at the end of the season. We have to prepare for the postseason."
The road doesn't get easy for the Cowgirls this week, as they face Nebraska Class D-2 No. 8 Johnson-Brock on Tuesday, followed by a Thursday showdown with Stanton on KMA-FM 99.1 and the KMA Video Stream.
"It's always fun to play some out-of-state teams," McClintock said. "I'm hoping we can come out with a win. As far as Stanton, I think the Corner Conference is wide open. All the coaches are trying to find the pieces that fit."
Derek Martin has the call from Stanton on Thursday.