(Sidney) -- The defending Class 1A state champion Sidney Cowgirls have many new faces in new places and are continuing to make strides on their way to a 7-6 start to the season.
"I think we're getting a little bit better each game and each practice," Coach Amy McClintock said.
The Cowgirls opened the season at 2-5, but have since gone 5-1 thanks to a strong showing at the Clarinda Tournament where they posted victories over West Central Valley, Shenandoah and Clarinda (twice).
"I saw a lot of positive things," McClintock said. "I switched to a 5-1 and it worked for us. We played a lot better Saturday and by the end of the day, I saw a lot of positive things. We just got to take that and keep coming forward."
Sidney has qualified for the state tournament each of the past five seasons, culminated by last year's impressive state title. However, their top defender (Kelsey Hobbie) and setter (Olivia Larsen) from that team have graduated as well as key contributors Maddy Duncan and Presley Brumbaugh.
The Cowgirls returned some quality pieces from last year's success, but it's just a matter of fitting them in the right spot at the moment.
"In six years, I've had two setters," McClintock said. "Our hitter/setter connection is a little off right now and we've played three setters. Once I find all the pieces, and I think we're starting to get there a little bit, things will come to fruition. We're getting better and starting to be where I think we should be right now. We've just got to keep getting better every day."
Coach McClintock feels the wakeup call for her team in the young season was their loss to Stanton last Thursday. The defeat was their first loss to a Corner Conference opponent since October 2014. The Cowgirls also had not lost at home since October 16th, 2014.
"Our loss to Stanton was a good loss for us," McClintock said. "It's not fun to lose on your home court."
The biggest question for the Cowgirls entering the season was the setter position, which was voided by Larsen, who was the KMAland Setter of the Year last season.
Faith Brumbaugh currently has 126 assists in 33 sets while sophomore Keeley Mount has also seen some time setting and has contributed 96 assists.
"It's just increasing that volleyball IQ and trying to figure out where we need to put the ball," McClintock said. "We're starting to figure some things out."
The offense is paced at the moment by junior Harley Spurlock and Kaden Payne with 2 and 1.8 kills per set respectively. Paige Smith, Eve Brumbaugh, Fallon Sheldon and Alyson Barker have also been present in the rotation.
"That middle setter/hitter connection is super important,' McClintock said. "But we are starting to find a rhythm."
The tradition is there for Sidney, now they just hope they can continue to improve and be playing their best volleyball when it matters most -- the postseason.
"We have to keep plugging away and getting better," McClintock said. "I'm getting excited about what we can do at the end of the season."
The Cowgirls' next contest is Thursday against Falls City Sacred Heart. The complete interview with Coach McClintock can be heard below.