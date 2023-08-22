(Sidney) -- The 2023 volleyball season marks the turning of a new leaf in Sidney.
Long-time head coach Amy McClintock stepped down at the end of the 2022 season, so this year marks the first under new head coach Brad Johnson.
"We're putting a lot of work in," Johnson said. "The girls are excited, but we have big shoes to fill. Hopefully, we can keep the tradition of the Cowgirl program being pretty strong."
Johnson -- a teacher and baseball coach at Sidney -- is quite familiar with the volleyball scene, having coached at the club level.
"I love volleyball," he said. "My daughter was on the state championship team (in 2019). I coached club volleyball in Council Bluffs, and the girls are good at it, so it's fun to watch. I've coached club for about eight years."
Coach Johnson hopes he can maintain a fun and steady culture at Sidney.
"When you have fun, you play better," he said. "We'll have fun, communicate and do your job. If you're a middle blocker, you know your job. If you're in the back row, don't let the ball hit the floor. The girls are excited and have worked hard. I'm excited about it. We don't have a lot of varsity experience, but the girls are ready to play."
Aside from replacing Coach McClintock, Sidney has to replace several contributors from a program that reached a regional final in the past two years.
Last year's top two hitters, Kaden Payne (394 kills) and Aunika Hayes (206) are gone, along with the Cowgirls top setter, Avery Dowling (896).
Eve Brumbaugh is Sidney's top returning hitter. She knocked down 180 kills last year. Addy Haning and Fallon Sheldon also return to the offense.
Sheldon, Brumbaugh and Lilly Peters provide the senior leadership for Sidney this year.
"They're all good leaders," Johnson said. "They'll all be in the mix. They've played a lot of volleyball."
Johnson also points to Macey Graham and Gabi Jacobs as likely contributors this year.
"We're not going to be tall," he said. "But we're going to be athletic and scrappy."
The 2023 volleyball season is an interesting one within the Corner Conference. Sidney, Stanton and East Mills have controlled the conference recently, but all must replace big senior classes and star players. However, Griswold and Fremont-Mills led the KMA Sports Preseason Prognostication. The Corner Conference coaches picked Sidney to finish fourth in the preseason poll.
"The girls want to be at the top of the conference," Johnson said. "But it's not going to be easy. You have to play your best. We can't take a night off. It's going to be challenging."
Sidney opens the season on Thursday in a quad with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Tri-Center and Glenwood. Hear more with Coach Johnson below.