(Sidney) -- The Sidney volleyball program hasn't shied away from tough competition. And their schedule doesn't get any easier.
Despite the testy schedule, the Cowgirls are off to a 6-2 start with wins over Glenwood (twice), MVAOCOU, Tri-Center, Underwood and Logan-Magnolia.
"I think things are going well," Coach Amy McClintock said. "The first week always shows us the things we need to work on throughout the season, but it's a strong start. A lot better than we started last year. I'm happy with where we are at right now."
Sidney is no stranger to testing itself against the best in KMAland and the entire state.
"I think it exposes your weaknesses and what you need to work on to get ready for conference play," McClintock said.
This year's Sidney squad has six seniors and eight returners from last year's regional final team.
"We need to work on being more consistent in some positions, but I think we'll get there as we continue."
Kaden Payne paces Sidney's experienced lineup. Payne has posted 2.7 kills and 0.9 blocks per set through the first eight matches.
"She's really good at reading the court and placing the ball," McClintock said. "She's keeping the ball in play. I'd like to see her continue to be aggressive. She has started strong. We have to continue down that path with her."
Setter Avery Dowling is a three-year starter for the Cowgirls. She currently averages 5.6 assists per set.
"The more experience your setter has, the better things go because that person is responsible for the offense," McClintock said. "Having her back with experience helps. Overall, Avery has done a nice job for us."
Aunika Hayes (2.1 KPS), Eve Brumbaugh (2.1 KPS), Lily Peters (1.2 KPS) and Addy Hanig (1.1 KPS) have also been trusted hitters in Sidney's lineup, and Emily Hutt sparks the defense with 3.3 digs per set.
The Cowgirls have lofty goals, beginning with their Corner Conference slate. This year's conference race should be a doozy as Sidney and Stanton are both ranked in Class 1A while East Mills returns a seasoned lineup, led by reigning Corner Conference Offensive Player of the Year Emily Williams.
Sidney faces Stanton Thursday night (on the KMA Video Stream) and gets East Mills on September 13th. They also have fun out-of-state contests with Johnson-Brock on Tuesday and Falls City Sacred Heart -- the defending Class D-2 champion -- on September 8th.
"I want to see us continue being resistant and resilient," McClintock said. "East Mills is the tallest team in our conference, and Stanton returns almost their whole team. It's going to be an interesting battle in the conference. I think it's up for grabs."
Check out the full interview with Coach McClintock below.