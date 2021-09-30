(Malvern) -- For the sixth time in the last seven years, Sidney is the Corner Conference Volleyball Tournament champion.
The Cowgirls' latest crown came with a four-set victory over Stanton (31-33, 25-19, 25-19, 25-15) on KMA-FM 99.1. Thursday.
"We were solid from top to bottom," Coach Amy McClintock said. "All 15 girls what we needed them to do. It was just a true team effort. Our relentless effort kept us in the game, and I think we wore them down a little bit, but it was exciting and could have gone either way."
"We've worked this season and been ready for this moment," said junior Kaden Payne.
Sidney and Stanton split the previous two regular-season meetings. Sidney won a five-set classic on September 2nd, and Stanton got a three-set win in Bedford last week. While Sidney entered Thursday's match hoping to return to the top of the Corner Conference, Stanton was seeking their first conference crown since 2013. Their quest started on the right note, winning a thrilling 33-31 first set that featured 19 ties and nine fought-off set points.
The loss put the Cowgirls in an early 1-0 hole, but they didn't seem rattled.
"We just said we had to keep our enthusiasm," said sophomore Fallon Sheldon. "We knew we could come back. We just had to have confidence."
"We didn't have that much enthusiasm," Payne said about the first set. "But we brought it back."
Sidney scored four of the first five in the second set and used a 5-0 run to push their 13-11 lead to 18-11 en route to the 25-19 victory, tying the match at 1-1.
Stanton took an early lead in the third set, but the Cowgirls pieced together a 9-0 run thanks to an ace from Karlee Graham, a pair of winners from Payne, one from Aunika Hayes and a couple of Stanton violations to put the score at 19-12. The Cowgirls ultimately won the set, 25-19, to take a 2-1 lead.
"We just kept digging," McClintock said. "Every time they hit, we made a play. We tried to keep the ball away from Marleigh Johnson, and it worked. I think the girls just didn't want to be denied."
Stanton took an early 4-3 lead in the fourth set, but Sidney went in front with three straight points and never relinquished the lead, winning 25-15. Payne put an exclamation mark on the night by finishing the match with her 17th and 18th kills.
"There was a big block," Payne said. "I really needed Avery (Dowling) to get those sets around, and she did a good job."
Sheldon complemented Payne with 13 kills.
"The passes were there," she said. "When the pass is there, the set is there, and that makes it easy on me."
"Fallon came out on fire tonight right away," McClintock said. "She probably had the best game she has played."
Dowling handed out 48 assists, Hayes had seven kills and Harley Spurlock chipped in six for Sidney (18-13).
Graham served four of Sidney's 11 aces while Emily Hutt added three. Dowling, Spurlock Makenna Laumann and Mia Foster had one each.
Defensively, the Cowgirls had 51 digs and four blocks. Eve Brumbaugh led the way with 13 scoops while Hayes and Dowling had 11 and 10 apiece.
"It starts with defense," Payne said. "And we played really good defense tonight."
"We just got the ball up," McClintock said. "That's what we pride ourselves in -- defensive effort."
The Cowgirls saw their grip on the Corner Conference weakened last year when their run of five consecutive conference titles came to an end, but they knew the pieces were there for a return.
"We have unspoken goals this year," McClintock said. "The girls are gelling. They are supporting each other and playing for each other."
The win is Sidney's fourth in a row and sixth in the last seven. They still have a pair of conference games left before postseason play, but the Cowgirls seem to be playing some of their best volleyball.
"We started kinda rocky," McClintock said. "I think this last week, we have really started coming around. The girls are playing smart, and serving and passing are top-notch. We just got to keep riding those things."
Click below to view full interviews with Sheldon, Payne and Coach McClintock.
Jenna Stephens led Stanton with 15 kills and Johnson added seven.
In the consolation match, East Mills swept Griswold: 25-19, 25-19, 25-7. Griswold hardly led in the match, only briefly taking control in the second set before East Mills closed on a 8-2 run.
Emily Williams led the Wolverines (18-12) with a match-high 20 kills and 28 digs. Mia Goodman added 10 kills while Miah Urban passed out 35 assists.