(Sidney) -- Sidney sophomore Avery Dowling just started playing golf two years ago. Now, she’s on her way to the state tournament.
Dowling shot a 92 on Monday at the Class 1A regional final in Anita and will compete at the state tournament in Ames on Tuesday next week.
“I was a little nervous at first,” Dowling said. “My front nine wasn’t played that well. I had a couple of rough holes, but I really turned it around and cleaned it up. That really helped my overall score.”
Dowling was one of two Corner Conference golfers to qualify for state in Anita, as Griswold’s Jenna Reynolds was the medalist with a 90. Dowling’s 92 tied for the second-lowest score of the tournament, advancing the Sidney multi-sporter to state.
“It was very nerve-racking,” Dowling added. “I didn’t think I played good enough on the front nine for my overall score to be good enough to qualify. Once I got in, I was relieved and very happy.”
While Dowling will be among the top Class 1A players in the state next week, her story might be a bit different from the rest of the field. Most of her athletic life has been spent on improving her game in volleyball, basketball and softball. She just picked up golf recently.
“I’ve only been golfing for two years,” she said. “Last year, I was going to play, but the season got canceled. My grandpa Jonny Beam and my cousin (Kyle Beam) are really big golfers. I’d always been on the golf course, but I’d never golfed. I guess I just wanted to try it out, and I kind of liked it.”
Now, she will take that to Ames on Tuesday for the 1A state meet, but not before she gets a little taste of the course this weekend.
“I don’t know much about the course yet,” she said, “so I think I’m going to go out there and play this weekend with my dad.”
Dowling and Reynolds will be joined in the 1A field by Reese Snyder of CAM, IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers and the Boyer Valley team.
Listen to the full interview with Dowling from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.