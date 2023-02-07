(Sidney) -- Sidney sophomore Braedon Godfread has emerged as his team's leader and one of the top players in the Corner Conference this year.
Godfread has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Cowboys (10-10). He averaged 19.3 points per game in three games last week to collect the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week honors.
"With as much as a growing year as this was, it's turned out to be pretty good," Godfread said. "I feel like we've started to connect and play to our full potential."
Godfread leads Sidney's attack with 16.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.7 steals and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. The 6-foot-4 sophomore shines inside but has also proven to be a threat outside with a 27.3% 3-point efficiency.
"It's a lot of inside looks because I'm taller than a lot of our opponents," Godfread said. "I've tried to get some 3-point and mid-range shots going. I'm being more confident. Last year's big senior class helped me build my confidence."
Godfread contributed as a freshman with 8.0 points per game. He was the top returning scorer for the Cowboys this year after the graduations of Cole Jorgenson and Garett Phillips.
"I expected it," he said of his enhanced role. "I feel like I was ready for it."
Godfread and his teammates conclude the regular season with East Mills (Tuesday) and Falls City Sacred Heart (Friday). They open the postseason on Monday night against Fremont-Mills, who beat them twice this year by six combined points.
"We're fully capable of making a run if we put our minds to it," Godfread said. "We're healthy and I think we're ready to go."
Click below to hear the full interview with Godfread.