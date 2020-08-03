(Sidney) -- Sidney senior Will Oswald set the goal of continuing his baseball career and he achieved it.
He made that official last week by committing to Southwestern Community College.
"It's always been a dream of mine," Oswald said. "It's been a long road to do so, but all that matters is that I'm doing that."
Oswald says the opportunity came about due to some strong performances towards the end of the season.
"If I had a good game, I used it as a sign," he said. "I started reaching out to area schools and luckily SWCC showed some interest in me. That's just where it worked out."
Oswald says he was drawn to SWCC because of multiple things including location and campus.
"It seemed really nice," Oswald said. "It just had that hometown feel."
While in Creston, Oswald is hoping to continue to improve offensively.
"That's the biggest goal," he said. "Overall, just improving the game of baseball both mentally and physically."
Attending a junior college also presents Oswald with the possibility of continuing his career after his time at SWCC comes to a close.
"Anybody that looks at those two-year schools, that's got to be in their head for them," he said. "If the next two years go well and something comes after that, then great."
