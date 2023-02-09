(Sidney) -- Sidney senior Nik Peters gets to continue his football career at one of the nation's top NAIA programs.
Peters recently signed to play at Grand View.
"It's great," Peters said about his commitment. "I've thought about this my whole life. It shows everyone how hard I worked. It feels good to be seen."
Peters knew he wanted to play college football. He just had to get his name out there. He did and took a visit to Grand View.
The rest is history.
"I went up there to check out the campus," he said. "The coaches saw my film and loved it."
The Vikings loved Peters' nimbleness and football IQ.
"I was moving fast for how big I am, and I know where to go most plays," he said. "I can read the defenses really well."
Peters joins a Grand View program that reached the NAIA semifinals last year and was a runner-up two years ago.
"Their winning helped a lot," he said. "That helped me push towards them."
Peters chose Grand View over interest from Graceland and Concordia (NE).
"The people at (Grand View) were amazing," he said. "I know it's going to be hard work balancing academics and football, but I think I can get through it."
Peters will play on the offensive line at Grand View.
"We're going to work in the weight room," he said. "I need to be lifting more, and I'd say I (need to work) on my footwork so I can get more pulls. I'm hoping to start at some point and finish my academics there."
Peters plans to study physical therapy and sports medicine at Grand View.
Click below to hear the full interview with Peters.