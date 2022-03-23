(Sidney) -- Sidney multi-sport standout Garett Phillips originally thought he would be readying himself for a college baseball career. Instead, he’s all set to play basketball at Graceland.
“I was trying to get recruited for baseball,” Phillips told KMA Sports, “but I was playing AAU basketball at the same time, so that’s when I kind of got my exposure and coaches started reaching out.”
Phillips has been plenty successful in both sports, but it’s basketball that got him the most recruiting interest.
“I came across Graceland on my search, and they built up that personal relationship with me,” Phillips said. “I was looking for a smaller school with a good professor-to-student ratio. The coaching staff was really good to me, and they built up that personal relationship.”
In his senior season, Phillips scored 12.0 points per game, adding 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also averaged double figure points during his sophomore and junior seasons.
“If you would have told me freshman year that I was going to play college basketball, I would have thought you were crazy,” Phillips said. “It shows if you put your mind into anything you can do it, and that’s what I did.”
Phillips joins a Graceland program with several other former KMAlanders on the roster, including Trey Baker (Martensdale-St. Marys), Isaac Birt (Red Oak), Kaden Briggs (Creston) and Hayden Stewart (Lamoni).
