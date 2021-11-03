(Sidney) -- A longtime fixture on the sidelines of KMAland football games is calling it a career.
Donnie Sears has led the Sidney football team for almost a quarter-century but stepped down following the Cowboys' season-ending loss to MMCRU on October 15th.
Sears recently spoke with KMA Sports about his career and the decision to step aside.
"I knew it was coming since June, but it's a different feeling," he said. "It's a little weird, but it was necessary, and I look forward to moving on in a different direction."
Sears cites his decision to step aside had been on his mind for a few years.
"It was for my well-being and my health," he said. "I want to make it clear there's nothing seriously wrong. A long career of being passionate and a perfectionist started to take a toll on my body, and the doctors suggested it was maybe time to relax and get rid of some stressors before the minor things caught up to me."
Sears spent two years as the junior high coach before inheriting the Cowboys' varsity program in 1998. He credits then assistants Roger Eitzmann and Mark Graham as early mentors.
"I was hoping they would give me just one year," he said. "I was so blessed and fell into a golden situation. I had never been a head coach. My job was to not get in the way, be a sponge and learn from those two gentlemen."
His first game as a head coach still sticks with him today -- a 13-12 loss to Rock Port.
"We had the ball with a chance to win that game on a Hail Mary," he said. "That was an exciting twist to the start of my career."
While the first career loss sticks out, Sears' teams won more than they lost, tallying 127 wins and 99 losses to his recollection. The Cowboys qualified for the postseason nine times under Sears from 2006 to 2017. During that span, Coach Sears' teams went 72-32 with undefeated regular seasons in 2012 and 2017.
"We had such a good group of young men during that time," he said. "They were dedicated to being successful and wanting to take our program to the next level."
The 2012 campaign brought one of Sears' fondest memories: a 31-30 win against defending champion Fremont-Mills.
"That will go down in history as one of the best football games I've been a part of," he said. "They had the ball first and goal with under a minute to go, and we held them out of the end-zone on four consecutive plays."
Sears also points to many great battles with Farragut, the Cowboys' first playoff appearance in 2006, a walk-off win against CAM in 2014 and coaching his son Jaden in 2017 and 2018 as other highlights of his coaching career.
The wins and stories are great, but Sears says he's most proud of the impact he hopes he made on the players that came through his program.
"I always wanted to be a person that made an impact, not an impression, because impressions change daily," he said. "Impacts last forever. My ultimate goal was to try to make connections with kids and have an impact on their lives."
The last two years were adverse for the Sidney program as they transitioned to 11-man. The change wasn't ideal, but Coach Sears' wisdom made him the right man for the challenge.
"It was part of the reason I didn't step down two years ago," he said. "Nobody on staff had coached 11-man. The wins and losses didn't come, but we knew that transition was going to be difficult."
As he puts away the playbook for the final time, Coach Sears -- always the perfectionist -- appreciates the twists and turns of his 24-year coaching career and admits it will be a weird feeling when the 2022 football season rolls around there's no practice or opponent to prepare for.
"I enjoyed every single minute," he said. "We figured it was over 1400 practices that I went to, and I enjoyed every one of them and all 200-plus games. I'm going to miss Mondays through Thursdays the most because that's when you get to communicate with the kids on a different level and build relationships. That's going to be a void in my life that I'm going to have to make up somewhere else in my life."
Check out the full interview with Coach Sears below.