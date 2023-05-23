(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland golfers received All-District nods from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday.
Additionally, Sidney's Janice Shanno was named Region 1 Coach of the Year.
View the full All-District teams here and the list of KMAlanders below.
CLASS 1A
Region 1
Addison Brink, Riverside
Avery Dowling, Sidney
Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning
Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston
Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley
Kali Irlmeier, Audubon
Coach of the Year: Janice Shanno, Sidney
CLASS 2A
Region 2
Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic