Sidney girls make state

(KMAland) -- Seven KMAland golfers received All-District nods from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Tuesday. 

Additionally, Sidney's Janice Shanno was named Region 1 Coach of the Year.

View the full All-District teams here and the list of KMAlanders below. 

CLASS 1A

Region 1

Addison Brink, Riverside

Avery Dowling, Sidney

Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning

Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston

Miaya Fourez, Southwest Valley

Kali Irlmeier, Audubon

Coach of the Year: Janice Shanno, Sidney 

CLASS 2A 

Region 2 

Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic

