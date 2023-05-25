(KMAland) -- Sidney golf coach Janice Shanno has been announced as the 2023 golf recipient of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award.
Shanno will be honored prior to the start of the Class 1A State Golf Tournament. The IGHSAU Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors coaches that have “demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.”
View the complete release from the IGHSAU linked here.