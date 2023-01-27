(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way.
KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s Upon Further Review about her decision, her memories and her future.
“After the state championship in 2019, I didn’t want to finish just going out as a state champion,” McClintock said. “I decided to come back, and that was the year that COVID hit. That was a little challenging. We didn’t get much time in the summer, and everything was shut down for a good portion of six months.
“Coaching the last couple years, I kind of toyed with the idea (of stepping away), and I was fairly certain at the beginning of the (2022 season). By the end of the season, getting the girls to the regional final was good for this group. I was kind of hoping to get them to state to play in the new arena, but I just decided it’s time to let someone else come in.”
The Cowgirls went 32-9 this past season – the sixth time since 2015 that they won at least 32 matches in a season. Whoever takes over the Sidney program will welcome back a strong core. Coach McClintock says it was important for her to leave the program in a good place.
“The program is still strong,” she said. “We’ve got a great core group coming back. We’ve got a good freshman group coming in. The junior high, I coached them this year, they had a lot of success. So, I want to step away when the program is in good shape.”
Along the way, Sidney did a lot more winning than losing, but McClintock says there was more to it than that.
“You get to know the kids,” she said. “They were all successful. They all worked hard and were competitive. That is what you want them to be as people. There are so many memories. You get to know them as people, and you understand what frustrates them. You get to know their quirks. You laugh at them and laugh with them. Getting to know them as people is more important than the wins.”
While she plans to step aside as the head coach at Sidney, Coach McClintock says she will stay involved in the sport and plans to get into officiating. And who knows? Maybe she will get that coaching itch again.
“I think we’ll see how the next year goes,” she said. “I’m not going to completely rule (coaching) out. It’s a possibility down the road, but just taking the next year off and officiating to see how I enjoy my time. Do I feel like I need to coach? Do I miss it? There’s a lot of things up in the air as far as that. I’m definitely going to miss the kids. That’s the big thing. As far as all the hours, I don’t know. I probably would never rule out the opportunity, but we’ll see how this goes.”
Listen to much more with Coach McClintock in the audio file below.